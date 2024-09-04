Crosschq's End-To-End AI-Driven Hiring Intelligence Platform, Including Insights And Voice, Now Available On SAP® Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crosschq's AI Hiring Intelligence Suite delivers comprehensive insights and analytics to improve recruiting and Quality of Hire for Success Factors customers.

- Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of CrosschqSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crosschq, the world's first AI-Driven Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire, today announced that its Crosschq Insights and Crosschq Voice solutions are now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Both Crosschq Insights and Crosschq Voice integrate with SAP Success Factors and deliver comprehensive insights and analytics to improve recruiting and Quality of Hire for SAP customers.“This is a landmark moment for Crosschq's partnership with SAP and the power of AI to enhance recruiting and make Success Factors an even more powerful platform than it already is,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq.“Our growing list of shared clients like Deloitte, Dish, Givaudan, and the University of Mississippi are already taking advantage of our solutions and we look forward to helping many more SAP Success Factors users dramatically improve their hiring.”Purpose-built for talent acquisition and recruiting leaders, Crosschq's Insights and Voice solutions drive immediate value for Success Factors users by improving recruiting efficiency, candidate experience, and Quality of Hire. Crosschq's Hiring Intelligence Platform is built on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP BTP product(s) SAP Integration Suite and easily integrates with SAP Success Factors. In addition to the Crosschq 360 reference checking solution, the newly available applications from Crosschq include:Crosschq Voice - integrated candidate and employee feedback across the employee lifecycle includes multi-channel branded surveys and AI-driven sentiment analytics.Crosschq Insights - comprehensive AI-driven recruiting analytics engine that includes over 200 out-of-the-box reports covering everything from core recruiting efficiency, DEI, candidate experience, and Quality of Hire.SAP Store, found at , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.To learn more about Crosschq, please visit .About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to enhance their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and improve Quality of Hire (QoH). By integrating millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, we offer recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution. Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency and predictability and elevating Quality of Hire. Our applications supercharge core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems and seamlessly integrate with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, and Greenhouse. We proudly serve numerous global customers, including Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to 'Purpose over Profits.' Discover more about Crosschq at .# # #SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

