(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In a sweeping change, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine announced on Thursday that Dmytro Kuleba, the country's Foreign Minister, along with five other officials, have submitted his resignation.

Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed on social that he received the resignation of Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, on Thursday, 4th of September. He added that this request will be reviewed in an upcoming plenary session. This comes after Kuleba and five other cabinet ministers resigned from their positions on Thursday.

Reports suggest that more resignations and appointments may follow in the coming days, described by one of Zelensky's senior allies as the beginning of a cabinet shake-up on the cusp of the autumn and winter season.

Alexander Kamishin, the Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleh Stefanyshyna, the Deputy Prime Minister, and ministers of justice, environment, and reintegration are among those who resigned from Volodymyr Zelensky's cabinet on Wednesday.

These changes in the government come amid fresh attacks by Russia on Wednesday evening on the major city of Lviv in western Ukraine, leaving at least seven dead and over 30 injured.

This bombardment comes a day after Moscow's attack on Poltava in central Ukraine, where at least 51 were killed and 271 injured. The missile strike targeted a military institution.

These resignations amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions underscore a pivotal moment for Ukraine, signaling potential shifts in leadership strategy and responses to external threats. The future direction of Ukraine's government and its international relations will likely be closely watched in the weeks ahead.





ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram