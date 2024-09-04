CIBSE's Ongoing Commitment To Building Safety Following The Release Of The Final Grenfell Tower Inquiry Report

(MENAFN- Pressat) The release of the final report from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry stands as a significant and poignant moment in the ongoing reckoning with the devastating loss of 72 lives in June 2017. This is a deeply emotional and harrowing chapter for the bereaved, the survivors and the families of the Grenfell Tower victims. CIBSE recognises the suffering that has persisted, and our hearts go out, once more, to all those whose lives were forever altered by this unimaginable tragedy.

CIBSE continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to building safety as the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in now published. CIBSE Technical Director, Dr Anastasia Mylona, commented on the report: "The findings of the Grenfell Inquiry report are both sobering and a stark reminder of the critical need for transparency, integrity and robust regulation within our industry. As the report highlights systemic failures, CIBSE remains committed to driving the necessary reforms in building and fire safety engineering practices. Our role is to ensure that the highest standards are upheld, and that the safety of residents is always the paramount concern in the built environment."

CIBSE's proactive measures and involvement:

CIBSE has been actively involved in shaping the future of building safety through various initiatives and contributions:



Consultation and guidance: CIBSE has been a key player in consultations on draft legislation and guidance, providing expert input to help shape the frameworks that will govern building safety for years to come.

Building Safety focus at Build2Perform: Last year's Build2Perform event had a significant focus on building safety, bringing together industry leaders to discuss and collaborate on enhancing safety standards across the sector.

Support for BS8670: CIBSE supported the British Standards Institution (BSI) in developing BS8670, Core Criteria for Building Safety Competence Frameworks, along with its supporting Publicly Available Specifications (PAS). These documents are vital in setting the standards for safety competence across the industry.

Active participation in Working Groups and Committees: CIBSE staff and volunteers have been actively involved in various working groups and committees, contributing to the development of new legislation and guidance aimed at improving building safety.

Enhancing competence standards: CIBSE has been instrumental in supporting the "Raising the Bar" initiative and the updates to UK Spec 4, which include new, enhanced competence requirements published by the Engineering Council. These are aimed at engineers working on Higher Risk Buildings (HRBs) through Contextualised Registration, for which CIBSE is licensed to assess candidates. The Discipline Annex for Building Services, written by CIBSE staff and volunteers, provides further guidance on these enhanced competence requirements.

Training and education: CIBSE has been proactive in offering training courses, such as the "Introduction to the Building Safety Act," which has seen strong attendance from professionals across various sectors. These courses provide essential knowledge and insights into the new safety regulations and their implications for the industry. Dedicated resource: CIBSE has established a Building Services Fire Safety Working Group to lead and inform the Institution's technical guidance and responses to government consultations.

As the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is set to provide further learning points, CIBSE remains committed to driving much-needed change within the industry. The Institution will continue to support its members and the broader construction community in implementing the lessons learned from Grenfell and ensuring that building safety remains a top priority.