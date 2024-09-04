Uzbekistan And Kazakhstan Jointly Launch Satellites Into Space
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are planning a joint launch of
artificial satellites to study and analyze data,
Azernews reports.
According to the information, this issue was discussed in Astana
during a meeting between the Minister of Digital Technologies of
Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov and the Minister of Digital
Development, Innovation and Aerospace industry of Kazakhstan
Zhaslan Madiyev.
"The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation, paying
special attention to digital skills training, the state of regional
cooperation in the field of digital inclusion and transformation,
as well as opportunities to strengthen it. They also discussed the
possibility of cooperation between the two countries in launching
mutual groupings of artificial satellites in order to study and
analyze data, with the preparation of [relevant proposals] by the
end of this year," the information says.
In addition, the ministers considered the issue of developing
joint regional cooperation plans to accelerate digital
innovation.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108637283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.