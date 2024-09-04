BTA Director General At ABNA-SE Conference: AI Will Never Replace Natural Communication

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In his opening remarks at a conference on "Navigating the AI and
Media" held by the Association of Balkan News Agencies - Southeast
Europe (ABNA-SE) in Istanbul on Wednesday, BTA Director General
Kiril Valchev spoke about the role artificial intelligence (AI)
could play in the job of the journalist in the future. At the
forum, which is taking place ahead of the ABNA-SE 32nd General
Assembly (until September 6), Valchev stated that AI could never
replace the natural communication between people.
Valchev asked the participants to imagine having computers at a
future ABNA-SE General Assembly, trying to calculate what the heads
of news agencies would say or how they would vote. While that may
be possible in some other parts of the world, "it is inconceivable
in the Balkans where life has always been guided by living human
emotions". He added that AI replacing God's creation, the human
being, was also unimaginable for him.
The head of BTA pointed out that professionals such as
journalists who work with large databases can save time if they
utilize AI. It is important, however, to note that AI cannot
replace a live reporter on the scene, since AI works with
previously accumulated knowledge but cannot cover live news. "New
technologies can only complement journalists, not replace them," he
added.
Valchev listed some uses for AI in the news media. First, they
can use AI to pick the really important news and help users
navigate through the ocean of news. Second, AI can facilitate the
exchange of news articles between agencies that use different
languages (he said that ABNA-SE will consider a project including
the development of software to ease the exchange of news among the
12 ABNA-SE members. Third, AI can help media outlets find common
points between different news articles (such as where the news
flows of the 12 ABNA-SE members cross). Fourth, AI can facilitate
the combination of various formats for news reporting: text,
photos, video, audio, and infographics. Fifth, it can help better
manage the news agencies' presence on social networks and other
platforms and reach more people, especially more young people.
Sixth, AI can help improve the news agencies' databases. Finally,
it can help the news agency to better train their staff, he said
adding that journalists must be trained how to use AI. "Before we
develop AI, we need to develop natural human intelligence," he
said.
The Director General of BTA was adamant that AI could never
replace human cooperation or turn ABNA-SE into a
computer-controlled by algorithm. He proceeded to praise ABNA-SE
for its progress of having been registered as a legal entity in
Sofia, which is an honour for BTA.
Valchev spoke about Italy's national news agency ANSA joining
ABNA-SE in 2023 and added that work is underway to have news
agencies of Serbia and Moldova join in as well.
He ended his speech with an extract from a poem by Bulgarian
writer Hristo Fotev who was born in Istanbul 90 years ago:
The most important thing is to dare.
To overcome your fear - to jump...
Among the forum attendees were Turkiye's Minister of Industry
and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Serdar Karagoz, head of the
ABNA-SE and Anadolu Agency Director General.
The Association of the Balkan News Agencies - Southeast Europe
(hereinafter ABNA-SE or“the Association”) is registered at the
Registry Agency of the Republic of Bulgaria as a non-profit
association for the pursuit of private-benefit activities under
Unified Identification Code (UIC) 207110234.
This Report has been prepared for the General Assembly of the
Association and covers the previous calendar year, viz. the period
from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023.
In a post from the ABNA-SE conference on X, Anadolu Agency
Director General Serdar Karagöz wrote that the advent of artificial
intelligence has brought innovative perspectives to the media world
while shaping the future of the sector's ecosystem. "But, while
implementing innovations in this transformative process, it is at
least as important to preserve our industry's deep-rooted values,
authenticity, and ethical standards. We should adopt an approach
that not only integrates technology but also moulds it with a
human-centered approach. Throughout the conference, the crucial
role of collaboration in international media will be at the
forefront of our discussions," he said.
On September 19, 2022, BTA became the seat of ABNA-SE which
brings together 12 news agencies: Albania - Albanian Telegraphic
Agency (ATA); Bosnia and Herzegovina – Federal News Agency (FENA);
Bulgaria - Bulgarian News Agency (BTA); Croatia - Croatian News
Agency (HINA); Cyprus - Cyprus News Agency (CNA); Greece - Athens
News Agency-Macedonian Press Agency (ANA-MPA); Italy - Agenzia
Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA); Kosovo - KosovaPress News Agency
(KOSOVAPRESS); Montenegro - Montenegro Independent News Agency
(MINA); North Macedonia - Media Information Agency (MIA); Romania -
Romanian National News Agency (AGERPRES); and Türkiye - Anadolu
Ajansi (AA).
On October 6, 2022, ABNA-SE was registered at the Registry
Agency of the Republic of Bulgaria as a non-profit association for
the pursuit of private-benefit activities. The decision for that
was made at the 30th General Assembly of the organization, held in
Burgas on September 19, 2022 and hosted by BTA. Bulgaria was picked
to become the seat of the Association and BTA Director General
Kiril Valchev became Secretary General of ABNA-SE. The decision was
made unanimously by all member agencies.
