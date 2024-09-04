Update From Ukraine's State Emergency Service: Six Killed In Lviv, Including Minor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the updated information, one child – a seven-year-old girl – died in Lviv as a result of the Russian missile attack on September 4.

This is according to spokesperson for the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports

According to Khorunzhyi, the search and rescue operations in Lviv have been completed; according to updated information, one child died, not three, as was previously believed.

"At 12:20 we completed the search and rescue operations. 150 rescue workers and 38 units of rescue equipment worked simultaneously at several locations. All the fires were promptly localized and extinguished. 12 people were rescued. Unfortunately, seven people died, and among them, according to confirmed data, one child – a seven-year-old girl, Emilia," Khorunzhyi noted.

in

As reported by Ukrinform, at dawn, September 4, the Russians launched a missile attack on Lviv. Residential buildings were set on fire and two schools were damaged. After the completion of the rescue operations, seven people are known to have died, 64 injured,12 people have been rescued.

In Lviv, Thursday, September 5, was declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of the Russian missile attack.