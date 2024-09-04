Scholz Says Germany To Deliver 17 IRIS-T Systems To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will strengthen both Ukrainian air defenses, as well as its own and security.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this during a visit to the 61st Anti-Aircraft Missile Group of the Bundeswehr in Todendorf, where the first IRIST-SLM air defense system was put on combat duty on September 4, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"German support for Ukraine does not fade away. We took precautions and secured contracts and financing in a timely manner so that Ukraine could continue to fully rely on us," said Scholz.

The chancellor noted that IRIS-T proved to be very effective in Ukraine's defense struggle.

"In Ukraine to date, IRIS-T has shot down more than 250 missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, thus saving countless lives. The system demonstrates an impressive accuracy rate of 95 percent," the head of government said.

As previously reported, Germany plans to transfer a total of eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine corresponding IRIS-T SLS complexes to Ukraine. Two of them should be delivered this year, and the rest – in 2025. This comes as a result of the increase in the production capacity of the German manufacturer, Diehl Defense.

"Answers to the turning point: the 61st Anti-Aircraft Missile Group will receive the IRIST-SLM air defense system. Minister Pistorius and Chancellor Scholz are at the commissioning in Todendorf," says the MoD's post on X.

In Todendorf, the state of Schleswig-Holstein, a training center for the Bundeswehr has been swiftly established, where Ukrainian soldiers have been training to operate the system since last year.

The German government ordered a total of six systems for its own army.

The chancellor also commented on plans to place American cruise missiles on German soil.

"In addition to powerful air defense, we need high-precision weapons of confrontation in Europe – so that there is no dangerous gap with Russia in this strategically important area," said the politician, recalling that Russia is massively building up its armed forces, in particular, their missile component.

"Russia has been massively arming itself for years, especially in terms of missiles and cruise missiles," the chancellor noted. He emphasized that the Russian president had violated disarmament deals such as the INF Treaty, and placed missiles in Kaliningrad, just 530 km from Berlin.

"An inadequate response to this would be negligence ... Until the systems we are developing here in Europe are ready, we will rely on American missiles," he said.

In view of security threats posed by Russia, the USA and Germany have agreed to re-deploy American missiles on the territory of Germany from 2026.