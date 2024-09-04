Nauseda, Duda: Discussion In Progress Among Allies Around Shooting Down Russian Missiles Over Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) is currently discussing the shooting down of Russian missiles over Ukraine by Allied air defenses.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Andrzej Duda stated this during a joint press in Warsaw on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"NATO countries have launched a discussion on this topic. Today we cannot say that the discussion is over or that we have any concrete results. But our countries, together with other nations, are initiating such discussions and want the decision to be made, first of all, at the NATO level," Nauseda said.

Update from Ukraine's State Emergency Service: six killed in, including minor

In turn, Duda noted that in February, during the meeting of the heads of state in Paris, he put forward a proposal to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine. He noted that such an initiative was welcomed by Ukrainian authorities. However, as Duda noted, the leaders of NATO nations have different views on the issue.

Air defenses destroy four Kh-101 missiles, three Iskander missiles, 22 Shahed drones overnight

"And the issue is being discussed all the time," Duda stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russian air targets flying over Ukraine should be downed from the territory of NATO countries, and that no other options for action are being discussed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Germany plans to transfer another eight IRIS-T systems (SLM) and nine corresponding IRIS-T complexes (SLS) to Ukraine. Two of them should be delivered this year, and the rest – in 2025.