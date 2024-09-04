India To Establish Special Purpose Vehicle For Aircraft Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 4 (KNN) In a significant step towards enhancing India's position in the global industry, Union Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu announced on Wednesday the government's intention to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) dedicated to advancing aircraft in India.

Speaking at a high-profile in the national capital, Naidu outlined the ambitious plans to catalyse the growth of the country's aerospace sector over the next five years.

India, recognised as one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally, has long been poised for a strategic leap in aviation manufacturing.

The proposed SPV will be pivotal in spearheading these efforts, with a clear mandate to drive the development and establishment of indigenous aircraft production capabilities.

Naidu emphasised that this initiative is a crucial component of the broader strategy to integrate India into the global aerospace supply chain.

The creation of the SPV is expected to streamline processes, attract investment, and foster collaborations between government bodies, private enterprises, and international partners.

This collaborative approach aims to build a robust infrastructure that supports the design, production, and maintenance of aircraft within Indian borders.

"The vision is to ensure that within the next five years, India not only becomes a major player in civil aviation but also establishes itself as a key hub for aircraft manufacturing," Naidu stated.

He highlighted the potential economic benefits, including job creation and technological advancements, which will significantly impact the nation's industrial landscape.

The announcement reflects a broader commitment to bolster the Indian aviation sector, aligning with global trends and meeting the burgeoning domestic demand for air travel.

As the world's aviation industry navigates post-pandemic recovery, India's proactive stance in enhancing its manufacturing capabilities positions it as a competitive force on the international stage.

The establishment of this Special Purpose Vehicle marks a pivotal moment in India's aerospace ambitions, promising to usher in a new era of domestic production and innovation in the aviation sector.

(KNN Bureau)