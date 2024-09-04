Terrarevo Builders Has Successfully Completed A Challenging Foundation Project In Emerald Hills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TerraRevo Builders, a residential general contractor in the San Francisco Bay Area has successfully completed a challenging foundation project in Emerald Hills

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TerraRevo Builders , a leading residential general contractor in the San Francisco Bay Area specializing in luxury home building, remodels, and additions in Silicon Valley, has successfully completed a challenging foundation project in Emerald Hills, California after periods of extreme weather.Emerald Hills, known for its dramatic elevation changes, bay views, rocky terrain, and houses borne out of solid rock perched on dramatic cliffs, presents significant construction challenges. Located at the bottom elevation of the Emerald Hills Golf Course on Wilmington Way, this particular site is prone to heavy clay soil and standing water issues during periods of intense rainfall. The water collects in basins at the bottom of hillside aquifers and fills up quickly, collecting the area's rainwater. After excavating just three feet down, it is not uncommon to find water, making it unsuitable to pour concrete.“To combat the standing water left over after heavy rains and soft soil resulting from months and months of continual rainfall, and to be able to move on with the project after months of resulting delays, we diverted the standing water to low points on the property and put continually running pumps in place to evacuate the water. Next, another foot of soil out of the already excavated footings and piers was taken out and replaced with rock that was compacted every few inches. To stabilize the future foundation further, the rock and dirt walls were wrapped in a geogrid material before ultimately concrete was poured over rebar cages. This allowed us to finally get on with construction after months of rainy weather and resulting delays,” said Jon Condrey, the company's COO.TerraRevo Builders is now busy framing the house and is slated to finish the large remodel and addition in roughly 7 months from now.“This is our second large residential construction project in Emerald Hills. During the first project, we ran into solid rock and had our challenges hitting pier depths using multiple drill bits. This project on Wilmington is almost the opposite, with the property consisting of extremely dense clay soil. It is clear to us and to the property owner that we must put in place a drainage program beyond what was specified in the construction drawings to capture potential water coming in from the hilly terrain and to make sure that future rainwater coming off the roof makes its way to ample French drains located on the property. We saw firsthand what happens in the area during atmospheric rivers and want to take every step necessary to make sure that rainwater collects away from the house and that areas around the foundation remain as dry as possible.This project exemplifies the extra steps contractors must go through when working with low drainage soil like clay and when the weather switches from our normal California drought conditions to periods of successive storms like what we had last year and into May of this year,” explained Condrey.TerraRevo Builders' success with this project further solidifies its reputation as a leader in tackling complex construction challenges in the Bay Area. The company's commitment to providing quality and innovation continues to set new standards in the industry. TerraRevo Builders has served numerous cities across the Bay Area, including Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Atherton, and Los Altos, each known for its unique architectural demands and environmental considerations. The company specializes in creating bespoke solutions tailored to the specific needs of each location, ensuring that every project is not only aesthetically pleasing but also structurally sound and environmentally sustainable.For more information about TerraRevo Builders and its services, please visit .About TerraRevo:TerraRevo is a premier general contracting firm based in Silicon Valley, specializing in luxury home building, whole house remodeling , and open floor plan additions. With over 80 completed projects, TerraRevo is known for its expertise in handling complex construction challenges and delivering high-quality results.

Jon Condrey

Terrarevo Builders

+1 408-316-6899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.