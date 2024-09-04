(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, travelers can keep the essence of summer alive with a variety of options to relax, explore and enjoy the best of what Miami Beach has to offer without the summer frenzy, especially with the kids back in school. The Miami Beach Visitor and Authority (MBVCA) continues to equip visitors with resources and information that will make September a month to remember including new menus, Internationally-themed event nights and signature hotel deals.

Indulge in the summer season's encore on Miami Beach with exclusive offers, festive events and markets, and new self-guided walking tours and itineraries, including the annual Miami Beach Salsa Fest on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Miami Beach Bandshell, headlined by the area's own Melina Almodóvar "La Muñeca de la Salsa."

"September is one of the best months to visit Miami Beach thanks to returning and new experiences that make it easy to savor the carefree feeling of summer," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, MBVCA. "Our city's restaurants, hotels, event venues and public exhibitions have introduced enhanced elements, extended offers and unique takes on art and culture that cater to our shoulder season travelers."

Visitors and locals can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the annual Miami Beach Salsa Fest on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Headlined by Miami's own Melina Almodóvar "La Muñeca de la Salsa," this family-friendly event features live salsa rhythms, DJs, free salsa lessons, Latin food, and more. It's a night of culture, music, and dance that will inspire. Visitors can get involved and find center at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden's Banyan Room and explore the practice of Tai Chi every Wednesday in September from 10 – 11 a.m. This all-levels experience focuses on the foundation of movements and perfect for those looking to embrace tranquility. Travelers can immerse themselves in the local culture and market scene every Sunday at The Lincoln Road Farmer's Market. Explore native fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and artisanal foods from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and connect with local growers and food producers.

A collection of experiences during the day on Miami Beach set the stage for a night of culinary genius as Miami Spice continues throughout the month of September. Make reservations for lunch or dinner to taste Miami Beach's diverse culinary scene and savor the flavors of the world with limited-time savings. Finally, rediscover Miami Beach with newly launched, self-guided walking tours available on the EXP Miami Beach Tours app. Developed by the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, the app offers curated routes that highlight the city's rich history, iconic Art Deco architecture, and vibrant cultural scene. Whether a first-time visitor or a seasoned local, these tours provide a fresh perspective on the beauty and heritage of Miami Beach.

"Through our ongoing updates to the EXP Miami Beach Tours App and partnerships with destination organizations and hotels, we hope visitors and locals take advantage of the season to explore and enjoy Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA.

For travelers ready to make plans and locals eager to experience a staycation, exclusive September hotel deals include a 20% discount on stays of three nights or more, plus complimentary breakfast and spa credits at The Palms Hotel & Spa, savings of up to 30% on extended stays at Loews Miami Beach Hotel and "The Betsy's Best" package at The Betsy South Beach, including a room upgrade, daily breakfast for two, and a $50 dining credit at the hotel's renowned LT Steak & Seafood restaurant.

