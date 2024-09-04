Definitive Reference Book On Cannabis Banking Compliance Just Announced By Wiley For March 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PLACITAS, NM, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Cannabis announces the March 2025 release of Cannabis Banking: Frameworks and Practical Solutions for Cultivating Compliance, published by Wiley. This publication represents the first reference textbook for banks, credit unions, academic institutions and practitioners wanting to understand the confusing patchwork of regulations, guidelines, best practices, and operations impacting this burgeoning industry.



As the first of its kind, Cannabis Banking: Legal Frameworks and Practical Solutions for Cultivating Compliance approaches the history, current landscape, and future trends of the rapid expansion of the legal cannabis industry across the United States.“We saw the widespread confusion, misunderstanding, and misinformation among financial institutions, government representatives, and cannabis-related businesses,” explained co-author Meridith Beird.“We saw a need for a definitive book that explains cannabis banking in terms that both cannabis operators and employees, as well as financial professionals, will understand and act on.” With the legal and regulatory landscape surrounding cannabis banking growing increasingly complex, this book offers timely, practical solutions and best practices designed to ensure compliance and operational integrity.



Key Features of the Book:



- Comprehensive Legal Insights: A detailed exploration of the current legal environment, including federal and state regulations, to help financial institutions stay compliant while serving the cannabis industry.



- Practical Guidance: Real-world strategies for managing cannabis-related accounts, mitigating risks, and implementing robust compliance programs.



- Educational Resource: A valuable tool for academia and students, offering insights into the financial concepts and challenges unique to cannabis banking, making it an indispensable addition to university courses and research libraries.



Co-authors Michael Beird, Erin O'Donnell, and Meridith Beird bring together their extensive expertise in banking, compliance, and legal frameworks to provide readers with a resource that is both deeply informative and highly actionable.“The ACB recognized the need for this information and is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap between banking and cannabis businesses. We also offer educational scholarships to the industry's first Cannabis Banking Professional certification and the newest offering, CBP Advanced for experienced operators,” explained Erin O'Donnell.

Cannabis Banking: Legal Frameworks and Practical Solutions for Cultivating Compliance is now available for pre-order and is set for release in March 2025 through Amazon.



About the Association for Cannabis Banking: The Association for Cannabis Banking is a leading organization dedicated to advancing best practices, education, and advocacy in the field of cannabis banking. Founded by industry veterans Michael Beird, Meridith Beird, and Erin O'Donnell, the Association provides resources, training, and support to financial institutions navigating the complexities of serving the cannabis industry.

