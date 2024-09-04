Laura O'connor Recognized As A 2024 Housingwire Vanguard For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JPAR® COO Honored for Outstanding Leadership and Commitment to Continuous Growth

JPAR® , a leading full-service brand, announced today that Laura O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer, has been honored as a 2024 HousingWire Vanguard. This marks Laura's second consecutive year receiving this prestigious award, a testament to her exceptional leadership and contributions to the real estate industry.

HousingWire's Vanguard award program, now in its 10th year, recognizes 100 executives across the who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and navigated their organizations through the challenges of recent years. This year's honorees were carefully selected for their significant impact on their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming the mortgage and real estate sectors.

O'Connor's leadership style, centered on collaboration, empowerment, and agility, has played an essential role in JPAR's continued growth and success. Since her promotion to global COO in 2024, Laura has overseen operations, marketing, technology, and support services for both the franchise and brokerage business units, while also maintaining her role as President of the Affiliated Network. Under her leadership, JPAR's Affiliated Network has expanded to 30 states, up from 20 at the start of 2023, with over 50% of the brokerage owners representing demographics that are traditionally underrepresented in leadership roles.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as a HousingWire Vanguard for the second year in a row," said Laura O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer, JPAR®. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the entire JPAR team and our commitment to driving positive change within our network. I am so proud to be part of an organization that not only embraces diversity and inclusion but also empowers owners and agents to make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve."

During a challenging market period, O'Connor's innovative approach has led to the successful implementation of programs that have increased agent count and community impact in markets across the JPAR network. Her focus on highlighting the achievements of brokers and agents has further solidified JPAR's reputation as a leader in the real estate industry.

About JPAR - Real Estate®: ( ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: ( href="" rel="nofollow" jpa ) empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. Owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position for a set flat fee. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent count growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

