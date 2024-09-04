Endorsement Alert: Long Beach Police Officers Assn. Supports Hochman For L.A. County District Attorney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney General running for District Attorney of Los Angeles County, is proud to announce that the Long Beach Officers Association has endorsed his candidacy for District Attorney of Los Angeles County.The endorsement from the union that represents police officers in the county's second-largest city adds to a growing list of first responders' support for Hochman, who has already received endorsements from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association.These first responders have witnessed first-hand how Gascon's failed policies have sparked a surge in crime throughout the county. The Long Beach POA said it was impressed by Hochman's 34 years of legal experience and his plans to address residential burglaries, smash-and-grab robberies and other crimes that have escalated during the past four years.“The Long Beach Police Officers Association is proud to endorse Nathan Hochman for District Attorney of Los Angeles County. The endorsement reflects our opinion that Mr. Hochman's values and experience make him the best candidate to ensure the safety and security of our community. We firmly believe in his plan to partner with law enforcement to hold criminals accountable in the courtroom, which will allow us to do our jobs and keep the community safe,” said Rich Chambers, President of the Long Beach POA.Hochman said:“I am extremely grateful to the Long Beach Police Officers Association for showing their trust in me as the next district attorney of Los Angeles County. I look forward to working with these officers to address the surge in crime that has left people throughout this great county in fear for their safety. Together, we will restore public safety and send a message to criminals that there will be consequences for their actions.”For a full list of Hochman's endorsements, please visit:About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

