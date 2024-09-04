Spyrix Announces Exciting New Features For Free Keylogger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What is The Role of Keyloggers in Cybersecurity Testing

Spyrix is excited to notify free keylogger users of newly opened features - app activity and screen capture.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spyrix, a pioneer in PC/Internet-monitoring products for business, education, and home users, is thrilled to announce the addition of several features to free Keylogger . Since its inception in 2009, many have been widely adopted for its reliability and comprehensive monitoring features. The latest updates contain advanced apps activity tracking and screenshot capture, further reinforcing its application.With newly opened features, Free Keylogger now offers more detailed recordings into how applications are utilized on a target device. This innovation is significant for optimizing software licenses, improving the employee productivity rate, and safeguarding against unauthorized use of sensitive applications.Additionally, the new screenshot capture functionality allows for periodic screenshots of the desktop. This feature is particularly useful for educational institutions monitoring compliance with IT policies, businesses concerned with data security, and government agencies.New features now include:Apps activity tracking: Monitor and report usage statistics for all applications as it helps estimate productivity trends or unauthorized access.Screenshot capture: Automatically capture screenshots at set time spans or triggered by specific user actions, enhancing monitoring and security.Having realized innovative ideas, Spyrix has become a leader in free keylogger design, updates, and distribution. It smoothes the lives of many including parents, businessmen, government clerks. Anyone benefits from that IT-product.Keep in mind that Spyrix products implement recording of different actions including email, chats, instant messages, visited web-sites, search queries, keyboard inputs, running applications, etc.Follow the link to get more information about the new features of Free Keylogger.About Spyrix: Spyrix is a reputable company with great experience over 15 years. It has already managed to design many IT products that meet different inquiries. Its software products are an opportunity to track kids' activity on the web space, to enhance employees productivity at the workplace, to safeguard sensitive data of the company. Spyrix is in constant development to make someone's life more comfortable and peaceful.

