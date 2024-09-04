Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 4,726.6 Bn By 2033, At 38.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the coming years, AI is expected to advance rapidly, driving innovation across industries. Key developments will include more specialized machine models, better natural language processing, and broader adoption of AI in healthcare, finance, and automation. However, ethical AI and privacy concerns will shape regulatory frameworks, influencing the pace and direction of AI advancements. New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview : The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) size is expected to reach USD 259.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 4,726.6 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.1% from 2024 to 2033. Artificial intelligence or AI is a simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, mainly computer systems, which contains learning, reasoning, & self-correction. AI includes numerous subfields, like machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, among others. Also, AI focuses on developing intelligent machines that can perceive their environment, learn from experiences, and make decisions or solve problems autonomously, similar to human intelligence. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Overview The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the US is expected to reach USD 71.8 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period. The US AI market thrives on automation, personalized analytics, and constant innovation. Key trends like the rise of explainable AI, edge computing, and advancements in AI-driven healthcare. Strong R&D investments drive growth across sectors, but regulatory complexities and data privacy concerns could impact rapid adoption and market expansion. Important Insights The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by USD 4,378.8 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 38.1% .

The software segment is projected to lead in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

Machine Learning segment as a technology is expected to lead the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024.

The Finance & Accounting segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. North America is set to hold a 31.8% s hare of revenue in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Trends

Generative AI : Increase in the use of models like GPT for content creation and problem-solving.

AI in Edge Computing : Installing AI directly on devices for real-time processing and reduced latency.

AI for Cybersecurity : Better use of AI for detecting and responding to security threats. Integration with IoT : AI-driven insights are highly used to analyze data from connected devices and systems. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Competitive Landscape The AI market is highly competitive, with tech giants and startups alike competing for dominance. Competition is driven by technological development, diverse industry applications, and ongoing R&D investments. Companies focuses on to deliver innovative solutions and enhance user experiences, fueling rapid innovation and pushing AI technology forward. Some of the major players in the market include AiCure, Amazon, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce Inc, Alphabet Inc, and more. Some of the prominent market players:

AiCure

Amazon

IBM Corp

Microsoft Corp

Salesforce Inc

Alphabet Inc

Baidu Inc

ai

Sensely Inc

Zebra Medical Vision

NVIDIA Corp

ai AS

Lifegraph

Intel Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Siemens AG

SAP SE

Oracle Corp

Cisco System Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 259.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 4,726.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 38.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 71.8 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 31.8% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By Technology, By Business Function, By Industry Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

The North American AI market is expected to hold a 31.8% revenue share in 2024, supported by government support for AI adoption across many sectors. Investments in AI research, specialized centers, and funding for innovative projects aim to improve public safety, transportation, and healthcare.

In addition, in the Asia Pacific region, AI integration in educational institutions is expected to drive high growth by offering personalized learning and advanced data analytics. Meanwhile, Europe's AI market will grow as AI transforms the financial sector, improving practices and customer experiences.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Segment Analysis:

Machine Learning (ML) is projected to drive significant growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in 2024 by showcasing the development of intelligent systems. ML algorithms allow AI to learn from data, enhance over time, and make autonomous decisions, improving various sectors like healthcare and finance through automation and efficiency. As businesses adopt AI to remain competitive, the need for advanced ML models increases, driving market expansion. Similarly, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is important for AI market growth, improving customer interactions through chatbots and virtual assistants, automating tasks, and improving user experiences.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:







Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation

By Offering



Hardware



Accelerators



Processors





Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)





Central Processing Unit (CPU)





Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)



Other Processors



Memory

Networking Hardware

Software



Type Discriminative AI



Classification Algorithms

Regression Algorithms

Deep Learning Platforms Ensemble Methods







Generative AI



Rule-based Generative AI Models

Statistical-based Generative AI Models

Deep Learning Generative AI Platforms

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Autoencoders

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) Transformer Models







Deployment Mode





Cloud



On-Premises



Coding Automaton





No-code AI





Low-code AI

Pro-code AI

Services



Professional Services





Training & Consulting





System Integration & Deployment



Support & Maintenance Managed Services

By Technology



Machine Learning



Supervised Learning



Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing



Natural Language Understanding (NLU)





Text Classification





Named Entity Recognition (NER)





Intent Recognition





Relationship Extraction



Other NLU Technologies



Natural Language Generation (NLG)





Text Summarization





Machine Translation





Language Modeling

Dialogue Generation

Computer Vision



Object Detection



Image Classification



Semantic Segmentation



Facial Recognition

Other Computer Vision Technologies

Context-Aware Artificial Intelligence (CAAI)



Context-Aware Recommendation Systems



Multi-Modal AI Context-Aware Virtual Assistants

By Business Function



Marketing & Sales



Customer Segmentation



Predictive Lead Scoring



Personalized Recommendations



Dynamic Pricing Optimization



Churn Prediction



Sentiment Analysis



Marketing Attribution

Others

Human Resources



Candidate Screening



Employee Retention Analysis



Performance Management



Workforce Planning & Forecasting



Employee Feedback Analysis



Diversity & Inclusion Analytics

Others

Finance & Accounting



Fraud Detection



Financial Forecasting



Expense Management



Invoice Processing



Credit Risk Assessment



Regulatory Compliance



Budgeting & Planning

Others

Operations



Predictive Maintenance



Supply Chain Optimization



AIOPS



IT Service Management



Quality Control



Route Optimization



Cold Chain Monitoring



Inventory Management



Procurement Automation



Equipment Failure Prediction

Others

Cybersecurity



Threat Detection & Response



Anomaly Detection



Vulnerability Assessment



Identity & Access Management



Security Automation & Orchestration



End Point Protection



Network Traffic Analysis Others

By Industry Vertical



BFSI



Fraud Detection & Prevention



Risk Assessment & Management



Algorithmic Trading



Credit Scoring & Underwriting



Customer Service Automation



Personalized Financial Recommendation



Investment Portfolio Management



Regulatory Compliance Management

Other BFSI Application

Retail & E-commerce



Personalized Product Recommendation



Customer Relationship Management



Visual Search



Virtual Customer Assistant



Price Optimization



Supply Chain Management & Demand Planning



Virtual Stores

Other Retail & E-commerce Applications

Manufacturing



Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection



Material Movement



Production Planning



Recyclable Material Reclamation



Quality Control



Product Line Optimization



Intelligent Inventory Management

Other Manufacturing Applications

Government & Defense



Surveillance & Situational Awareness



Law Enforcement



Intelligence Analysis & Data Processing



Simulation & Training



Command & Control



Disaster Response & Recovery Assistance



E-Governance & Digital City Services

Other Government & Defense Application

Healthcare & Life Sciences



Patient Data & Risk Analysis



Lifestyle Management & Monitoring and Wearables



Precision Medicine



In-patient care & Hospital Management



Medical Imaging & Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



AI-assisted Medical Services



Medical Research

Other Healthcare & Life Sciences Application

Telecommunication



Network Security



Network Planning & Optimization



Network Automation



Customer Analytics



Conversational bots and Virtual Assistants



Data Analysis



Robotic Process Automation



Personalized Marketing Other Telecommunication Applications



Energy & Utilities



Energy Demand Forecasting



Grid Optimization & Management



Energy Consumption Analytics



Smart Metering & Energy Data Management



Energy Storage Optimization



Real-Time Energy Monitoring & Control



Power Quality Monitoring & Management



Energy Trading & Forecasting



Intelligent Energy Management Systems

Other Energy & Utilities Applications

Automotive, Transportation & Logistics



Supply Chain Visibility & Tracking



Route Optimization



Intelligent Traffic Management



Driver Assistance Systems



Smart Logistics & Warehousing



Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles



Fleet Management



Vehicle Diagnostics & Telematics

Other Automotive, Transportation & Logistics Applications

Agriculture



Crop Monitoring & Yield Prediction



Precision Farming



Soil Analysis & Nutrient Management



Pest & Disease Detection



Irrigation Optimization & Water Management



Automated Harvesting & Sorting



Weed Detection & Management



Weather & Climate Monitoring



Livestock Monitoring & Health Management

Other Agricultural Applications

IT/ITES



Automated Code Generation & Optimization



Automated IT Asset Management



IT Ticketing & Support Automation



Intelligent Data Backup & Recovery



Automated Software Testing & Quality Assurance

Other IT/ITES Applications

Media & Entertainment



Content Recommendation Systems



Content Creation & Generation



Content Copyright Protection



Audience Analytics & Segmentation



Personalized Advertising Other Media & Entertainment Applications

Other Industry Verticals

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Driver



Increased Data Availability : The rise in the volume of data drives the development of more advanced AI models.

Advancements in Machine Learning : Innovations in algorithms &computing power improve AI capabilities.

Cloud Computing : Scalable cloud infrastructure assists the deployment and accessibility of AI technologies. Demand for Automation : Businesses look at AI to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across various industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Restraints



Ethical and Privacy Concerns : Challenges around data security & ethical use of AI can impact the adoption.

High Development Costs : The development of AI technologies requires major investment in research and infrastructure.

Regulatory Challenges : Evolving regulations can develop uncertainty and compliance issues for AI deployment. Talent Shortage : A lack of skilled professionals limits the pace of AI development and implementation.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Opportunities



Healthcare Advancements : AI can transform diagnostics, treatment, and personalized medicine.

Enhanced Customer Experience : AI-driven solutions can provide personalized and efficient customer interactions.

Smart Automation : AI can streamline & automate many industrial and administrative processes. Predictive Analytics : AI allows better forecasting and decision-making in sectors like finance, retail, and supply chain.

Recent Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market



July 2024: Google introduced new AI initiatives in India, including models, a benchmarking tool, a hackathon, MeitY Startup Hub partnership, and USD 350,000 in Cloud credits.

May 2024: OpenAI revealed plans for an AI-powered search product to challenge Google, with Microsoft support and competition from Perplexity.

April 2024: Intel launched the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator to bring performance, openness, and choice to enterprise generative AI (GenAI), along with a suite of new open scalable systems, next-gen products, and strategic collaborations to accelerate GenAI adoption.

March 2024: Intel introduced two new initiatives as part of the AI PC Acceleration Program to enhance the development and deployment of new AI technologies by software developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), & independent hardware vendors (IHV).

March 2024: Cognition introduced Devin, the world's first AI software engineer capable of coding, and creating websites & software through a single prompt, designed to work alongside human engineers, who can write codes, and create websites, and software with just a single prompt. September 2023: EY launched EY.ai, an integrating platform that brings together human capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) to assist its clients in transforming their businesses through the confident and responsible adoption of AI.

