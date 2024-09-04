Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 4,726.6 Bn By 2033, At 38.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the coming years, AI is expected to advance rapidly, driving innovation across industries. Key developments will include more specialized machine learning models, better natural language processing, and broader adoption of AI in healthcare, finance, and automation. However, ethical AI and privacy concerns will shape regulatory frameworks, influencing the pace and direction of AI advancements.
New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview :
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size is expected to reach USD 259.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 4,726.6 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.1% from 2024 to 2033.
Artificial intelligence or AI is a simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, mainly computer systems, which contains learning, reasoning, & self-correction. AI includes numerous subfields, like machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, among others.
Also, AI focuses on developing intelligent machines that can perceive their environment, learn from experiences, and make decisions or solve problems autonomously, similar to human intelligence.
Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:
The US Overview
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the US is expected to reach USD 71.8 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period.
The US AI market thrives on automation, personalized analytics, and constant innovation. Key trends like the rise of explainable AI, edge computing, and advancements in AI-driven healthcare. Strong R&D investments drive growth across sectors, but regulatory complexities and data privacy concerns could impact rapid adoption and market expansion.
Important Insights
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by USD 4,378.8 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 38.1% .
The software segment is projected to lead in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period. Machine Learning segment as a technology is expected to lead the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024. The Finance & Accounting segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. North America is set to hold a 31.8% s hare of revenue in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Trends
Generative AI : Increase in the use of models like GPT for content creation and problem-solving. AI in Edge Computing : Installing AI directly on devices for real-time processing and reduced latency. AI for Cybersecurity : Better use of AI for detecting and responding to security threats. Integration with IoT : AI-driven insights are highly used to analyze data from connected devices and systems.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Competitive Landscape
The AI market is highly competitive, with tech giants and startups alike competing for dominance. Competition is driven by technological development, diverse industry applications, and ongoing R&D investments. Companies focuses on to deliver innovative solutions and enhance user experiences, fueling rapid innovation and pushing AI technology forward.
Some of the major players in the market include AiCure, Amazon, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp, Salesforce Inc, Alphabet Inc, and more.
Some of the prominent market players:
AiCure Amazon IBM Corp Microsoft Corp Salesforce Inc Alphabet Inc Baidu Inc ai Sensely Inc Zebra Medical Vision NVIDIA Corp ai AS Lifegraph Intel Corp Hewlett Packard Enterprise Siemens AG SAP SE Oracle Corp Cisco System Other Key Players
Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! :
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope
| Report Highlights
| Details
| Market Size (2024)
| USD 259.1 Bn
| Forecast Value (2033)
| USD 4,726.6 Bn
| CAGR (2024-2033)
| 38.1%
| The US Market Size (2024)
| USD 71.8 Bn
| Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share
| North America
| Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region
| 31.8%
| Historical Data
| 2018 - 2023
| Forecast Data
| 2025 - 2033
| Base Year
| 2023
| Estimate Year
| 2024
| Segments Covered
| By Offering, By Technology, By Business Function, By Industry Vertical
| Regional Coverage
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Regional Analysis
The North American AI market is expected to hold a 31.8% revenue share in 2024, supported by government support for AI adoption across many sectors. Investments in AI research, specialized centers, and funding for innovative projects aim to improve public safety, transportation, and healthcare.
In addition, in the Asia Pacific region, AI integration in educational institutions is expected to drive high growth by offering personalized learning and advanced data analytics. Meanwhile, Europe's AI market will grow as AI transforms the financial sector, improving practices and customer experiences.
By Region
North America
Europe
Germany The U.K. France Italy Russia Spain Benelux Nordic Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China Japan South Korea India ANZ ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Egypt Rest of MEA
Segment Analysis:
Machine Learning (ML) is projected to drive significant growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in 2024 by showcasing the development of intelligent systems. ML algorithms allow AI to learn from data, enhance over time, and make autonomous decisions, improving various sectors like healthcare and finance through automation and efficiency. As businesses adopt AI to remain competitive, the need for advanced ML models increases, driving market expansion. Similarly, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is important for AI market growth, improving customer interactions through chatbots and virtual assistants, automating tasks, and improving user experiences.
Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation
By Offering
Hardware
Accelerators Processors Software
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Central Processing Unit (CPU) Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) Other Processors Memory Networking Hardware
Classification Algorithms Regression Algorithms Deep Learning Platforms Ensemble Methods
Rule-based Generative AI Models Statistical-based Generative AI Models Deep Learning Generative AI Platforms Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Autoencoders Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) Transformer Models
Deployment Mode Coding Automaton Services
No-code AI Low-code AI Pro-code AI
Professional Services
Training & Consulting System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Managed Services
By Technology
Machine Learning
Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Natural Language Processing
Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Computer Vision
Text Classification Named Entity Recognition (NER) Intent Recognition Relationship Extraction Other NLU Technologies Natural Language Generation (NLG)
Text Summarization Machine Translation Language Modeling Dialogue Generation
Object Detection Image Classification Semantic Segmentation Facial Recognition Other Computer Vision Technologies Context-Aware Artificial Intelligence (CAAI)
Context-Aware Recommendation Systems Multi-Modal AI Context-Aware Virtual Assistants
By Business Function
Marketing & Sales
Customer Segmentation Predictive Lead Scoring Personalized Recommendations Dynamic Pricing Optimization Churn Prediction Sentiment Analysis Marketing Attribution Others Human Resources
Candidate Screening Employee Retention Analysis Performance Management Workforce Planning & Forecasting Employee Feedback Analysis Diversity & Inclusion Analytics Others Finance & Accounting
Fraud Detection Financial Forecasting Expense Management Invoice Processing Credit Risk Assessment Regulatory Compliance Budgeting & Planning Others Operations
Predictive Maintenance Supply Chain Optimization AIOPS IT Service Management Quality Control Route Optimization Cold Chain Monitoring Inventory Management Procurement Automation Equipment Failure Prediction Others Cybersecurity
Threat Detection & Response Anomaly Detection Vulnerability Assessment Identity & Access Management Security Automation & Orchestration End Point Protection Network Traffic Analysis Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Fraud Detection & Prevention Risk Assessment & Management Algorithmic Trading Credit Scoring & Underwriting Customer Service Automation Personalized Financial Recommendation Investment Portfolio Management Regulatory Compliance Management Other BFSI Application Retail & E-commerce
Personalized Product Recommendation Customer Relationship Management Visual Search Virtual Customer Assistant Price Optimization Supply Chain Management & Demand Planning Virtual Stores Other Retail & E-commerce Applications Manufacturing
Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection Material Movement Production Planning Recyclable Material Reclamation Quality Control Product Line Optimization Intelligent Inventory Management Other Manufacturing Applications Government & Defense
Surveillance & Situational Awareness Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysis & Data Processing Simulation & Training Command & Control Disaster Response & Recovery Assistance E-Governance & Digital City Services Other Government & Defense Application Healthcare & Life Sciences
Patient Data & Risk Analysis Lifestyle Management & Monitoring and Wearables Precision Medicine In-patient care & Hospital Management Medical Imaging & Diagnostics Drug Discovery AI-assisted Medical Services Medical Research Other Healthcare & Life Sciences Application Telecommunication
Network Security Network Planning & Optimization Network Automation Customer Analytics Conversational bots and Virtual Assistants Data Analysis Robotic Process Automation Personalized Marketing Other Telecommunication Applications
Energy & Utilities
Energy Demand Forecasting Grid Optimization & Management Energy Consumption Analytics Smart Metering & Energy Data Management Energy Storage Optimization Real-Time Energy Monitoring & Control Power Quality Monitoring & Management Energy Trading & Forecasting Intelligent Energy Management Systems Other Energy & Utilities Applications Automotive, Transportation & Logistics
Supply Chain Visibility & Tracking Route Optimization Intelligent Traffic Management Driver Assistance Systems Smart Logistics & Warehousing Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles Fleet Management Vehicle Diagnostics & Telematics Other Automotive, Transportation & Logistics Applications Agriculture
Crop Monitoring & Yield Prediction Precision Farming Soil Analysis & Nutrient Management Pest & Disease Detection Irrigation Optimization & Water Management Automated Harvesting & Sorting Weed Detection & Management Weather & Climate Monitoring Livestock Monitoring & Health Management Other Agricultural Applications IT/ITES
Automated Code Generation & Optimization Automated IT Asset Management IT Ticketing & Support Automation Intelligent Data Backup & Recovery Automated Software Testing & Quality Assurance Other IT/ITES Applications Media & Entertainment
Content Recommendation Systems Content Creation & Generation Content Copyright Protection Audience Analytics & Segmentation Personalized Advertising Other Media & Entertainment Applications
Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Driver
Increased Data Availability : The rise in the volume of data drives the development of more advanced AI models. Advancements in Machine Learning : Innovations in algorithms &computing power improve AI capabilities. Cloud Computing : Scalable cloud infrastructure assists the deployment and accessibility of AI technologies. Demand for Automation : Businesses look at AI to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across various industries.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Restraints
Ethical and Privacy Concerns : Challenges around data security & ethical use of AI can impact the adoption. High Development Costs : The development of AI technologies requires major investment in research and infrastructure. Regulatory Challenges : Evolving regulations can develop uncertainty and compliance issues for AI deployment. Talent Shortage : A lack of skilled professionals limits the pace of AI development and implementation.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Opportunities
Healthcare Advancements : AI can transform diagnostics, treatment, and personalized medicine. Enhanced Customer Experience : AI-driven solutions can provide personalized and efficient customer interactions. Smart Automation : AI can streamline & automate many industrial and administrative processes. Predictive Analytics : AI allows better forecasting and decision-making in sectors like finance, retail, and supply chain.
Browse More Related Reports
Manga Market is expected to be valued at USD 15,138.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 66,238.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 18.2%. Natural Language Generation Market is expected to value USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 25.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.5%. virtual data room Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 3.3 billion in 2024 which is further expected to grow and reach a value of USD 16.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 20.0%. Airport Information Systems Market size was valued at USD 35.9 billion in 2023, and it is further expected to reach a market value of USD 108.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.6%. BioHacking Market is expected to reach a value of USD 30.3 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 159.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.2%. LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market size is expected to reach a market value of USD 11.2 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach a value of USD 183.9 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 36.5%. Application Security Market is expected to be valued at USD 9.6 billion by the end of 2024 and is further anticipated to grow to a market value of USD 47.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.4%. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market was valued USD 4.0 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 35.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.4%. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Market is valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 131.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 43.1%. Augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 19.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.2%.
Recent Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market
July 2024: Google introduced new AI initiatives in India, including models, a benchmarking tool, a hackathon, MeitY Startup Hub partnership, and USD 350,000 in Cloud credits. May 2024: OpenAI revealed plans for an AI-powered search product to challenge Google, with Microsoft support and competition from Perplexity. April 2024: Intel launched the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator to bring performance, openness, and choice to enterprise generative AI (GenAI), along with a suite of new open scalable systems, next-gen products, and strategic collaborations to accelerate GenAI adoption. March 2024: Intel introduced two new initiatives as part of the AI PC Acceleration Program to enhance the development and deployment of new AI technologies by software developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), & independent hardware vendors (IHV). March 2024: Cognition introduced Devin, the world's first AI software engineer capable of coding, and creating websites & software through a single prompt, designed to work alongside human engineers, who can write codes, and create websites, and software with just a single prompt. September 2023: EY launched EY.ai, an integrating platform that brings together human capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) to assist its clients in transforming their businesses through the confident and responsible adoption of AI.
About Dimension Market Research (DMR) :
Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.
We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.
CONTACT: United States
957 Route 33, Suite 12 #308
Hamilton Square, NJ-08690
Phone No.: +1 732 369 9777, +91 88267 74855
...
MENAFN04092024004107003653ID1108636369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.