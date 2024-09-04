POPULAR NOVELIST TO CELEBRATE RELEASE OF NEWEST MYSTERY IN BIRMINGHAM ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Little Boy Blue by Margaret Fenton

Award-winning novelist Margaret Fenton to autograph, discuss Little Boy Blue at Little Professor Bookshop- Pepper Place on September 7, at 2:00 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Popular Birmingham novelist Margaret Fenton will celebrate the release of her latest novel, Little Boy Blue, at Little Professor Bookshop (Pepper Place/2807 2nd Ave S, Suite B/Birmingham, AL 35233/Phone: 205-703-9010) on Saturday, September 7, 2024 beginning at 2:00 PM. The event, which will feature a discussion and signing, is free and open to the public.The latest installment in Fenton's acclaimed southern mystery series featuring Birmingham, Alabama child welfare social worker Claire Conover, Little Boy Blue is a confident, compelling, captivating tale about long-buried secrets, revenge-and how nothing, absolutely nothing, is quite as it seems.About Little Boy Blue: Claire Conover is in the midst of personal upheaval: an indiscretion has cost Claire her relationship with longtime love Grant Summerville, and she is trying to weather the challenges of being a single foster mother to 13-year-old LaReesa Jones. At least her job hasn't put her in danger again-at least until Grant is accused of child abuse by a former employee, Regina Maynard. Even though she and Grant are broken up, Claire vows to prove his innocence, despite repeated protests and warnings from her Unit Supervisor, Mac McAlister. Convinced of Grant's innocence, Claire starts to investigate. Then Regina is murdered, and Claire takes charge of Regina's six-year-old son, Dylan. When she starts to unravel the destruction and chaos Regina left behind, Claire realizes there is no shortage of suspects in Regina's murder, including Grant himself. Regina had plenty of enemies, including people she stole from and ex-lovers she was blackmailing. But who wanted her dead? And more importantly why? Complicating matters even further, LaReesa's drug-addled biological mother comes back into the picture, causing the teenager to spiral-- and causing Claire immeasurable anxiety over what the future could hold. The stakes have never been higher: against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Claire and Grant must work together to solve Regina's murder before Grant loses everything. But it's clear that someone doesn't want the truth to come to light, and soon Claire herself becomes the target. She's lost Grant, she's afraid she could lose LaReesa ...but this time, Claire may lose something even more valuable: her life.Teeming with tension, simmering suspense, and a riveting storyline, Little Boy Blue is mesmerizing. An extraordinary new entry in Margaret Fenton's Little series, Little Boy Blue is a brilliantly rendered, briskly paced mystery that brims with real, relatable characters, authenticity, and a powerhouse of a plot that will leave readers breathless.Margaret Fenton writes the Little mystery series featuring child welfare social worker Claire Conover. Margaret spent nearly ten years as a child and family therapist for her county's child welfare department before focusing on writing. Hence, her work tends to reflect her interest in social causes and mental health, especially where kids are concerned. She has been a planning coordinator of Murder in the Magic City since its inception in 2003. Margaret lives in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover with her husband, a retired software developer, and their adorable Papillons.Published by Aakenbaaken & Kent, Little Boy Blue is available in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1958022184, 228 pages, $18.99) and eBook editions Aakenbaaken & Kent is a traditional, independent book publisher based in Georgia.

maryglenn warnock

Maryglenn M. Warnock

+1 615-933-5980

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.