Charles E. Boyk Law Offices Announces 2024 Bikes For Kids Winners

Charles Boyk Law's Bikes for Kids 2024 Highlights

The law firm has gifted over 160 bikes to local children since 2009

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixteenth straight year, The Charles E. Boyk Law Offices is excited to announce the final winners of the Bikes for Kids Giveaway . This community-based program honors children in the northwest Ohio community by providing them with brand-new bicycles, recognizing their resilience, academic achievements, and positive impact.

The 2024 giveaway saw 11 children selected from a pool of nominations submitted by parents, teachers, and community members. Since its inception, the program has awarded over 160 bikes, each a symbol of hope and recognition for the recipients. Each story of overcoming adversity or contributing to their community inspired the selection process.

Charles Boyk, founder of the law firm, emphasized the importance of the program: "Bikes for Kids was created to celebrate the incredible kids in our community who rise above challenges and serve others. We are proud to honor them in this way."

This year's winners include Nevaeh, Nakyla, Zayden, Tonenyah, Connor, Braiden, Leah, Amelia, Deaundre, Lana, and Kynslee. Each child received a custom-fitted bike from Wersell's Bike Shop, complete with a helmet and bike lock. Additionally, the winners received LED lighting products from Brightz to ensure safe riding after dark.

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices is dedicated to promoting bicycle safety and celebrating the outstanding achievements of children in our community. Through initiatives like the Bikes for Kids Giveaway, the firm not only recognizes the resilience and contributions of young individuals but also reinforces the importance of safety and well-being for all children.

About Charles E. Boyk Law Offices

Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC

is a sophisticated plaintiff injury firm that has successfully represented thousands of injured individuals in Ohio and Michigan, as well as across the United States. Our attorneys are committed to fighting for victims of negligence, abuse, and wrongful death arising from civil rights, medical malpractice, elder abuse, sexual assault, personal injury, and product liability.

