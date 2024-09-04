Seven Gables Real Estate Partners With Local Logic To Elevate Consumer Experience With Hyper-Local Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Partnership Brings Comprehensive Location Intelligence to California's Leading Brokerage

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Local Logic, a leading location intelligence company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Seven Gables Real Estate, one of Southern California's premier brokerage firms. This collaboration will introduce Local Logic's cutting-edge products-Local Content, Local Search, and NeighborhoodWrap-onto Seven Gables' new consumer-facing website, designed and developed by Union Street Media.

Seven Gables Real Estate, renowned for its commitment to innovation and local expertise, will now leverage Local Logic's advanced location insights to provide an unparalleled experience for homebuyers. By integrating Local Logic's products, Seven Gables will offer consumers comprehensive, hyper-localized data that transforms their home search journey.

"Our partnership with Local Logic is a significant milestone in our mission to offer the most informed and engaging real estate experience," said Mike Hickman, CEO of Seven Gables Real Estate. "The ability to provide our clients with detailed, location-specific information will not only enhance their home search but also empower them to make decisions with confidence."

Seven Gables Real Estate will be one of the first large independent brokerages in California to showcase Local Logic's products, giving them a competitive edge in the marketplace.



Local Content transforms website traffic into informed leads by highlighting key local features, boosting user engagement, and providing consumers with valuable, actionable insights.

Local Search simplifies the home search process, allowing consumers to quickly assess and compare properties based on lifestyle preferences, with dynamic, real-time scores tailored to their individual needs. NeighborhoodWrap establishes local expertise by delivering detailed neighborhood insights, enriching the home search experience with interactive content, and improving SEO performance through comprehensive, crawlable neighborhood pages.

"Partnering with Seven Gables Real Estate allows us to extend our mission of improving every real estate decision by providing consumers with the data they need to find their dream home," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, Co-Founder & CEO of Local Logic. "We are excited to collaborate with an innovative leader like Seven Gables Real Estate and look forward to seeing how our solutions will enhance their clients' real estate experience."

About Seven Gables Real Estate

Seven Gables Real Estate is one of Orange County's largest real estate brokerage firms, serving 27 major communities throughout Southern California with a team of over 465 agents. Recognized nationally for innovation and local expertise, Seven Gables equips its agents with the tools necessary to outshine competitors, leading to a 30% higher productivity rate per agent in dollar volume sold. Learn more at

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a leading location intelligence company whose mission is to improve every real estate decision, from consumers seeking a neighborhood that aligns with their lifestyle to investors aiming to pinpoint the best locations for development or local governments striving to build more sustainable cities through better urban planning. Our extensive dataset of over 100 billion data points provides unparalleled insights and analytics that have influenced billions of dollars worth of real estate transactions and continuously help more than 15 million monthly users across 8,000 websites in the US and Canada make better-informed decisions. Notable partners include a wide range of real estate players, from RE/MAX and Realtor to CRMLS, Beaches MLS, Corelogic, and many more. Learn more at

