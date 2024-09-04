W. Eugene Smith Fund Increases Cash Awards For Smith Grant Finalist, Chapnick Grant Recipient, Adds Second Student Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

W. Eugene Smith photographed his two young children, Patrick and Juanita, scampering through the woods behind the house. The resulting image, entitled“The Walk to Paradise Garden,” became Smith's most popular.

New Donors and Added Support from Existing Partners Provide Opportunity to Increase and Expand Funding to Photographers at a Critical Time in Charitable Giving

- Scott Thode, President, W. Eugene Smith FundNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The W. Eugene Smith Fund announced it is increasing its cash awards to some of its grant and finalist recipients and adding a second grant to its Smith Student grant category. Thanks to the addition of new corporate donors and increased financial support from current patrons, the Eugene Smith Fund is able to now award two Smith Grant Finalist awards each in the amount of $10,000. In addition, the Howard Chapnick Grant recipient will now receive $7,500, and a second Smith Student Grant in the amount of $5,000 will be added. This year, the Eugene Smith Fund will now provide documentary photographers and programs ancillary to photography, with a total of $67,500 in cash awards. With additional funding, the hope is that grant recipients will be able to focus on their respective projects and alleviate the financial stress often associated with long form documentary projects.The deadline for submitting applications for all grants is October 8, 2024.Thanks to longtime supporters including the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, Earth Vision Institute, and the John and Anne Duffy Foundation, the Smith Fund has been able to increase its two Finalist Grants to $10,000 each.In addition, the Leonian Foundation will once again help underwrite the cost of entries for members of several international photo organizations who have partnered with the Smith Fund. This year, the Smith Fund is providing a total of $22,100 in entry fee waivers to encourage documentary photographers from a variety of demographic and socio-economic backgrounds to submit their work to the annual Smith Fund grants. Entrants should visit entry rules to determine if they qualify to have their entry fee waived. For the Howard Chapnick Grant, a voluntary entry fee of $25 can be paid through the Smith Fund's GoFundMe page.New supporters including PhotoWings and the Joy of Giving have allowed the Smith Fund to create a second Student grant of $5,000 and increase the Howard Chapnick Grant to $7,500. Financial contributions by these organizations, along with aggressive fundraising outreach by its board of trustees will help the Smith Fund build a solid foundation to continue funding documentary photographers around the world.“We are blessed to be in a position to raise the cash awards of this year's grants and add a second grant to our Student category, said Scott Thode, president of the W. Eugene Smith Fund. We are extremely“The ongoing commitment by our longtime sponsors, along with pledges from new supporters and the tireless effort of our board of trustees, has us well positioned to continue supporting documentary photographers around the world for the foreseeable future.”The W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, Inc. is a non-profit corporation qualified as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is supported by generous contributions from The Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, Earth Vision Institute, the John and Anne Duffy Foundation, and PhotoWings. Additional support is provided by the International Center of Photography, and Synergy Communications.

Louis Desiderio

Synergy Communications

+1 917-627-0912

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.