GD Goenka University's Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Nipun Goenka Receives The Prestigious ''Education Icon Of The Year 2024'' Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 04, 2024: GD Goenka University, one of the prominent educational institutions in the country is delighted to announce that Mr. Nipun Goenka, Pro-Chancellor of GD Goenka University has been awarded the prestigious Education Icon of the Year 2024 award at the North School Merit Awards by Education Today.



This esteemed recognition honours Mr. Goenka's visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to the field of education. Under his direction, GD Goenka University has accomplished notable milestones, establishing new benchmarks for academic excellence and innovation.



"I am deeply honoured to receive the Education Icon of the Year 2024 award at the North School Merit Awards by Education Today. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our highly proficient and dedicated faculty, staff, and students at GD Goenka University. Together, we will continue to strive to create a conducive environment for learning where students can unlock their fullest potential,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Pro-Chancellor, GD Goenka University and Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



The Education Icon of the Year 2024 award acknowledges unparalleled leadership and contributions in the education landscape. It celebrates individuals who have exhibited relentless commitment and embraced innovative approaches for promoting educational outcomes.



Mr. Goenka's dedication to elevating education has not only redefined the academic domain but also motivated countless educators and students. His devotion stems from the vision to drive the institution to new heights and ensure the holistic development of students.



About GD Goenka Group:



For more than thirty years, the GD Goenka Group has been a pioneering force, illuminating the educational landscape of India under the visionary and philanthropic guidance of Shri. AK Goenka. Proudly standing as a beacon of educational excellence, our journey began with the establishment of our iconic school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Since then, our network has expanded to include 120+ preschools and 120+ K12 schools across various states, offering diverse curricula including CBSE, IB, and Cambridge.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Manav Khanna

Email :...