E-Commerce Berlin Expo - Applications For The 9Th Edition Of The Call For Speakers Competition Are Now Open

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On September 2, 2024, applications for the 9th edition of the Call for Speakers competition organized by Berlin Expo, one of the largest in Europe, opened. The organizers are looking for speakers who will appear on one of the stages at next year's event in the capital of Germany and share their knowledge with thousands of top specialists in the e-commerce industry.



Call for Speakers, previously known as the Call for Papers, is a competition that encourages e-commerce professionals to speak at the E-commerce Berlin on February 19-20, 2025, and share their experience with e-commerce specialists from Germany and all over Europe. Speakers can apply in 9 different categories, including AI in e-commerce, FinTech, and Marketing. The event itself has 5 conference stages and its previous edition attracted 10,000 visitors.



Selection process for the Call for Speakers competition



Each year, representatives from a diverse range of online shops and e-commerce service providers, both large and small, participate in the competition. However, to make it to the stage, they must go through a challenging selection process. Each year, the speakers' candidacies are subject to online voting, and interest in the competition grows with each edition. Last year, more than 20,000 people cast their votes. But that's not all. The top five proposals from each category are forwarded to the Advisory Board who selects one winner from each based on their merit and relevance.



However, those who submit a sufficiently attractive presentation proposal do not need to worry about public votes. The Advisory Board, consisting of top minds from the e-commerce industry, has the opportunity to give a chance to several outstanding proposals based on the information gathered and their own observations, regardless of the number of votes received.



Detailed information about the contest and the application form are available on the competition's website. The submission deadline is September 27, 2024. The results will be announced on October 30, 2024. Participation in the competition is free of charge.





About E-commerce Berlin Expo:



The E-commerce Berlin Expo is a leading industry event that brings together e-commerce professionals, retailers, and brands from around the world. With a rich history of successful editions, the expo offers unparalleled networking opportunities, knowledge sharing, and a platform to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the e-commerce sector.



