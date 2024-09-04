RBL Bank, IOCL and Mastercard Announce Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership with an Innovative Launch

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Chandigarh, September 03, 2024: : RBL Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks and India’s energy major, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), in collaboration with Mastercard, today flagged off a unique and thrilling bike expedition. This expedition marks the celebration of their newly launched co-branded and showcases the innovative spirit of this partnership.

The bike expedition, which began with an exciting flag-off ceremony in Chandigarh, is set to take riders on an unforgettable journey through the majestic Himalayas. Participants will travel from the bustling cityscape of Chandigarh to the breathtaking landscapes of Leh, highlighting the theme ‘Further & Beyond.’ This adventurous ride will culminate in a grand finale in Leh on September 07, 2024, where the success of the expedition and the collaborative spirit of the partnership will be celebrated.

Expressing enthusiasm at the flag-off event, Mr Bikram Yadav, Business Head – Credit Cards at RBL Bank, said, “We are excited about this one-of-a-kind launch. This partnership is a valued addition to our comprehensive portfolio of co-branded credit cards, helping us further strengthen our scale of operations. It underscores our dedication to enhancing customer experiences and delivering lasting value.”

Mr Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director & State Head, Punjab State Office, IndianOil remarked, “IndianOil remains committed to creating seamless and rewarding experiences for our customers through strategic collaborations like this. Our co-branded credit card with RBL Bank is a testament to our dedication to promoting digital transactions and enhancing customer convenience. As we embark on this exciting journey, we continue to innovate and deliver value that goes beyond the fuel pump.”

Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Mastercard remarked, “This collaboration with RBL Bank and Indian Oil is crafted to deliver a seamless and rewarding experience. By combining RBL Bank’s innovative approach, Indian Oil’s expansive network, and Mastercard’s secure payment technology, this card is designed to offer greater convenience and value to cardholders”

The open-air partnership announcement will take place on September 07, 2024, in Leh, Ladakh, with the magnificent Himalayan Mountain ranges as the backdrop. This unmissable event will commemorate the successful completion of the bike expedition while highlighting the innovative solutions and offerings introduced by RBL Bank and IOCL to enhance both travel and financial experiences.





