Media alert - Spectre Divide, Supermoves, Star Wars Outlaws, and Gori: Cuddly Carnage Launch with NVIDIA DLSS

More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players.



Spectre Divide, a 3v3 tactical shooter, is available now with NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution. Using the Duality system, players can swap between their second body called a Spectre, at any time. Duality opens up strategic options, letting players attack from different angles to outplay the enemy team or give gamers a second chance at losing their first life. No matter what the approach is, day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution will give players the edge they need to win. Between a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU and a G-SYNC e-sports monitor, players will be unstoppable.



If getting around in two bodies is too mundane, gamers can try Makea Games’ Supermoves, which features DLSS 3 with Frame Generation. This competitive parkour showdown lets players soar through skylines in both first and third person. Gamers can grind on their feet across rails, trapeze on high wires, wall run, scramble, and pull off epic backflips and frontflips on trampolines. No matter their favorite means of traversal, they can go head to head in Bomb Tag, reach the finish line before the Rising Tide, or race up to 40 players in Royale.



Players can now step onto the wise-cracking, sentient hoverboard of Gori, one of the last prototype synthetic pets smuggled out of Cool-Toyz Inc before destruction. Gori: Cuddly Carnage is out now with a demo that players can try before they buy. Slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos while mastering explosive weaponry and devastating combos. In the full game, players can amp up graphics with ray-traced reflections and shadows, and accelerate performance with DLSS Super Resolution, giving gamers the definitive experience on GeForce RTX GPUs.



Lastly, if players want to explore the galaxy like never before, Star Wars Outlaws is out now. Gamers can take in iconic, ray-traced Star Wars locations, enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS 3.5’s AI-powered graphics, using the power of the GeForce RTX 40 Series to deliver an unparalleled PC experience. Gain the upper hand in thrilling dogfights with The Empire thanks to NVIDIA Reflex and its unbeatable responsiveness. Players can see NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 in action in NVIDIA’S new trailer.



Gamers can secure a Star Wars Outlaws GeForce RTX 40 Series bundle until September 19. Through the collaboration with Ubisoft, Massive Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games, buyers of eligible products from select retailers and etailers, including GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 SUPER, 4080, 4070 Ti SUPER, 4070 Ti, 4070 SUPER and 4070 graphics cards and desktop PCs, and laptops with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, will receive a digital copy of the Standard Edition* (valued at $69.99).



More DLSS integrations will arrive soon for a host of games. Return regularly for a rundown of the next DLSS and RTX titles, and click here to see the full list of over 600 RTX-enhanced games and apps.





