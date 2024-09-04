ADIB Wins three major accolades at the Digital Banker's Middle East and Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 04 September 2024: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic institution, has been awarded three prestigious awards at The Digital Banker’s Middle East & Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2024, showcasing its excellence in digital banking and commitment to innovative financial solutions.

ADIB secured category wins for Middle East's Best Islamic Bank, UAE's Best Islamic Digital Bank, and Islamic Card of the Year. These recognitions highlight ADIB's commitment to regional excellence and digital innovation within the Islamic banking sector. ADIB's continuous efforts to innovate and uphold the highest standards of Shariah-compliant banking practices have been acknowledged through various accolades in 2024.

Commenting on this achievement, Fernando Plaza, Group Chief Digital Officer of ADIB, said: “We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our commitment to delivering impactful and innovative digital banking solutions. Thanks to the ADIB team's collective efforts, these awards highlight our dedication to excellence in Islamic finance. As we continue to drive digital transformation, we are focused on meeting and exceeding industry standards, reinforcing ADIB’s position as a leader in Islamic banking innovation across the region."

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking, said: “These distinguished awards reflect our steadfast focus on providing our clients with cutting-edge Islamic banking solutions. Winning 'Islamic Card of the Year' and being recognised as the 'Best Islamic Digital Bank' both regionally and in the UAE is a testament to our commitment to blending innovation with the values of Islamic finance. We will continue to lead the way in providing the best client-centric solutions across the region with the support and trust of our clients and the hard work of our teams at ADIB."

ADIB’s leadership in the Islamic banking industry is rooted in its commitment to Sharia principles, client-centric approach, and continuous innovation. The bank remains a regional leader by consistently setting industry standards, addressing the evolving needs of its clients, and enhancing its offerings to deliver exceptional banking experiences.





