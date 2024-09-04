500 Government Services Digitized On National E-Government Platform, Saving 2,000 Trees Annually
Nazrin Abdul
Approximately 500 government services have been digitized
through the National Electronic Government Platform, says Rashad
Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development
Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,
Azernews reports.
Khaligov shared this update at the "Paperless Government:
Digitalization and Environmental Impact" event.
Khaligov explained that the platform encompasses a range of
state information systems, including those in social services,
customs, ecology, agriculture, and other sectors. He highlighted
the role of the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) National Data Center,
electronic signature systems, and biometric signature systems,
which enable citizens to access information from various state
institutions electronically.
This year, the completion of a data exchange project has further
enhanced digital document sharing among government agencies, with
courts also now participating. Khaligov noted that these
advancements contribute to saving approximately 2,000 trees
annually, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts within the
Digital Strategy framework.
He stressed that a key focus for the state institution is to
clearly define Azerbaijan's digital development strategy and
advance the application of digital technologies across all
sectors.
