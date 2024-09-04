500 Government Services Digitized On National E-Government Platform, Saving 2,000 Trees Annually

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Approximately 500 services have been digitized through the National Electronic Government Platform, says Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.

Khaligov shared this update at the "Paperless Government: Digitalization and Environmental Impact" event.

Khaligov explained that the encompasses a range of state information systems, including those in social services, customs, ecology, agriculture, and other sectors. He highlighted the role of the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) National Data Center, electronic signature systems, and biometric signature systems, which enable citizens to access information from various state institutions electronically.

This year, the completion of a data exchange project has further enhanced digital document sharing among government agencies, with courts also now participating. Khaligov noted that these advancements contribute to saving approximately 2,000 trees annually, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts within the Digital Strategy framework.

He stressed that a key focus for the state institution is to clearly define Azerbaijan's digital development strategy and advance the application of digital technologies across all sectors.