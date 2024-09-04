عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
500 Government Services Digitized On National E-Government Platform, Saving 2,000 Trees Annually

500 Government Services Digitized On National E-Government Platform, Saving 2,000 Trees Annually


9/4/2024 9:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Approximately 500 government services have been digitized through the National Electronic Government Platform, says Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.

Khaligov shared this update at the "Paperless Government: Digitalization and Environmental Impact" event.

Khaligov explained that the platform encompasses a range of state information systems, including those in social services, customs, ecology, agriculture, and other sectors. He highlighted the role of the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) National Data Center, electronic signature systems, and biometric signature systems, which enable citizens to access information from various state institutions electronically.

This year, the completion of a data exchange project has further enhanced digital document sharing among government agencies, with courts also now participating. Khaligov noted that these advancements contribute to saving approximately 2,000 trees annually, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts within the Digital Strategy framework.

He stressed that a key focus for the state institution is to clearly define Azerbaijan's digital development strategy and advance the application of digital technologies across all sectors.

MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108635816


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search