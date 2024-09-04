Foreign Ministry: We Demand That France Halt Its Smear Campaign Against Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
We strongly condemn the severe travel warning for Azerbaijan
issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France,
referring to unfounded claims that French people have been
allegedly detained and targeted in Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Aykhan Hajizade, the Head
of the Press Service Department of the Foreign MInistry of
Azerbaijan, said this in a comment on the statement by the Ministry
for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on travel warning for
Azerbaijan.
"Such unfounded and biased judgment and statement by France
reflect this country's intention to deteriorate relations with
Azerbaijan further.
Allegations of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of
France that French citizens were unreasonably detained and
imprisoned have no basis. This unfounded statement is a distortion
of reality.
So far, only one citizen of the French Republic, Martin Ryan,
has been detained in Azerbaijan on suspicion of committing an act
(espionage) prohibited by Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, it is well-known that another
French citizen, Clerk Tego Hugo, has been detained for an act
committed in the Baku Metro.
On the other hand, it is apparent that the impediments placed by
France on Azerbaijani journalists during their visits to France and
even other Schengen countries are entirely in contradiction with
the“human rights” promoted by this country.
Everyone is well aware of international law violations,
neocolonial policy, racist, discriminatory, and Islamophobic
activities, and human rights restrictions of France, which raises
claims about judicial authority and human rights in Azerbaijan and
attempts to teach the world a“lesson of democracy.” Therefore, it
would be more beneficial for France to learn from such actions.
We once again demand France to stop the smear campaign against
Azerbaijan," he concluded.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108635814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.