BC3 Technologies Partners With First Aid Only To Distribute Its SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray

First Aid Only First Aid Kit with SEAL 1.5oz

Over 1,000 Suppliers Will Distribute Only Aerosolized Chitosan for Managing Bleeding

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BC3 Technologies , a privately held medical device company, today announced that its SEAL Hemostatic Spray – the first and only aerosolized chitosan for management of serious arterial bleeding – will be distributed by First Aid Only , an Acme United Corporation brand and leading provider of first aid solutions for over 25 years.SEAL will be distributed through First Aid Only's extensive network of over 1,000 distribution partners. These partners provide a complete line of first aid products to manufacturing, construction, utilities, and government. With First Aid Only's recent acquisition of Elite First Aid, a prominent supplier of tactical and emergency medical supplies, SEAL will also be distributed to law enforcement, EMS and fire-rescue services. In addition, Elite First Aid provides essential bleeding control for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts.“By partnering with First Aid Only and Elite First Aid, we are significantly enhancing our distribution capabilities and marking a significant milestone in our journey as a company,” says Wayne Grube, CEO and Co-Founder, BC3 Technologies.“Our SEAL Hemostatic Spray will complement First Aid Only's existing product lineup while their network allows us to place our life-saving product in the hands of those who need it most, boosting emergency response capabilities across various critical sectors.”BC3 Technologies received FDA clearance for SEAL in February 2023. Since then, the company has made significant strides around the world. It was presented with the SBA Small Business Administration Maryland“Exporter of the Year” Award in June 2023 for its efforts in Ukraine, Gaza, and South Africa, where its products were deployed to assist in saving lives in conflict areas. In September 2023, BC3 Technologies launched the professional version of SEAL, which has been adopted by numerous police departments and EMS groups across the United States.On July 1 of this year, BC3 Technologies launched its 1.5 oz OTC variant of SEAL. Shortly after, survival and outdoors TikTok influencer, Andy's Picks, showcased SEAL in several videos that received more than 1.5 million views. This created significant demand for SEAL and increased engagement from individuals, police departments, and military groups seeking new first aid products – both domestically and internationally. One video that highlighted the SEAL-centric first aid kit in collaboration with First Aid Only received more than 1,000 inquiries about when the kit will be available and purchase locations.“At First Aid Only, we are focused on critical wound care and are very happy to have created a partnership with BC3 Technologies,” says Janice Fowler, Vice President and General Manager - First Aid and Medical, Acme United Corporation.“Having a bleeding control product in our assortment that is very easy for the lay person as well as the professional to use will be impactful in our ability to support the entirety of our customer base.”Manufactured in Baltimore, SEAL is designed to stop bleeding at the point of injury, providing immediate care and significantly increasing the chances of survival in emergency situations. When sprayed on a bleeding wound, SEAL quickly forms a strong barrier that helps stop bleeding within seconds and without pain.SEAL is the only chitosan-based aerosol spray product available for treating wounds. Chitosan (pronounced: ky-toe-sin) is a linear polysaccharide composed of randomly distributed β-linked D-glucosamine and N-acetyl-D-glucosamine and can adhere to fibrinogen, which produces increased platelet adhesion, causing clotting of blood and hemostasis.“Having a growing, innovative medical device company like BC3 Technologies based in Baltimore presents significant economic advantages and opportunities for Maryland and the region,” says Brian Castleberry, Senior Regional Manager, Maryland Department of Commerce.“Their SEAL technology is poised to disrupt the medical device and emergency medical response industries, and we congratulate them on their new partnership with First Aid Only.”Each year, 40 percent of critically wounded people with arterial bleeding die in transit to the hospital. Bleeding wounds, including gunshot wounds, that cannot be treated with standard hemostatic methods, such as applying pressure with bandages, remain a leading cause of potentially preventable deaths. Arterial bleeding also increases the chances of spreading blood borne diseases.For more information on SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray and BC3 Technologies, visit .About BC3 TechnologiesBC3 Technologies, Inc. is a certified minority-owned business focused on the development and commercialization of aerosolized hemostatic products that help save and improve lives.About Acme United CorporationACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit .

