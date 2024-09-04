Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation PM, Affirms Support To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the offensive statements made by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, considering them misleading claims aimed at hindering Egypt's effort to mediate for a ceasefire and stopping the aggression on Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Parliament stressed that the words of Netanyahu reflect the internal failure of the Israeli occupation, and helps reveal their false claims that are intended to deceive the world's public opinion from the occupation's politics.

The Arab Parliament reaffirmed their full support and solidarity with Egypt in its efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and stability in the region, adding that it's appreciated at all levels. (end)

mfm









MENAFN04092024000071011013ID1108635618