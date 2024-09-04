UP SHOCKER! Woman Says Father-In-Law Tried To Rape Her; Husband Thrashed Her, Threatened To Keep Shut

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events, a 35-year-old woman has accused her father-in-law of attempting to rape her. She also alleged that her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law tried threatened her and tried to hush up the matter when she informed them. The incident has unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's

Bareilly district.

In her complaint to Bareilly on Thursday, the woman has also leveled charges of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. The accused has been identified as Anish Ahmed.

The woman in her complaint said, "My father-in-law touches me inappropriately. Whatever is happening is wrong. My husband follows only what his parents say and also thrashes me."

"At the time of marriage, my father gave adequate dowry. But my husband and in-laws demanded Rs 5 lakh more. When I refused to oblige, my husband slapped me before family members,” she alleged.

According to a report by the Times of India, the woman said she was forced to quit her job and shift to Ghaziabad where her husband used to work.

“However, my husband kept torturing me and forced me to shift back to Lucknow. In Lucknow, my father-in-law made undue advances towards me. On one occasion, he molested me,” she said in her complaint.

Meanwhile, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bareilly Police said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered, and legal proceedings are being conducted as per the regulations.