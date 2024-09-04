Apple Set To Adopt OLED Displays Across All Iphones By 2025: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) California based tech giant Apple is poised to fully transition its lineup to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays by 2025, marking a significant shift from its reliance on liquid crystal displays (LCDs), reported Japan's newspaper.



A report from the Nikkei newspaper, citing unnamed insiders, claims that Apple's full transition to OLED panels will have significant effects on its present suppliers. Notably, it is anticipated that Japanese companies Sharp Corp. and Japan Display, who have been major suppliers of LCD panels for Apple products, would gradually withdraw from the company's phone supply chain.

According to the report, since these businesses don't produce OLED panels for smartphones in large quantities, they will no longer be involved in the creation of displays for Apple's iPhones. According to the source, Apple has begun ordering OLED screens for its next iPhone SE model in order to prepare for this change. These orders, which indicate a further diversification of its supply base for display technology, have been placed with South Korea's LG Display and China's BOE Technology.

This action reportedly marks a significant shift from ten years ago, when Japan Display and Sharp together controlled 70% of the iPhone display market. Since Apple began incorporating OLED technology into its higher-end models with the 2017 iPhone X, their contributions have been restricted to the supply of LCD screens for the iPhone SE.

Apple began using OLED screens in its most recent iPad Pro models, which were released in May of this year, demonstrating that the corporation has expanded its use of OLED technology beyond iPhones. This move into new product categories points to a more widespread dedication to OLED screens in all of its products.

This calculated action highlights the growing industry preference for OLED technology, which is praised for producing contrasts and colours that are richer and more vibrant, which makes it perfect for high-definition video content.

