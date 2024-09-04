(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2024-25 season kicking off this week, RECOVER 180TM , the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration, is excited to enter its first full season alongside a roster of legendary partners. Developed for optimal recovery and performance, RECOVER 180 is looking forward to fuelling its partners with organic sports hydration all season long.

RECOVER 180TM Gears Up For The 2024-25 NFL Season Alongside a Star-Studded Roster

Continue Reading

Since its inception, RECOVER 180 has demonstrated its commitment to supporting athletes in their quest for peak performance, both on and off the field. From peewee leagues to professional levels, athletes everywhere have turned to RECOVER 180 to stay hydrated and recover better during the rigorous summer training camps. During the offseason, RECOVER 180 also played a key role as the Official Hydration Partner for Brock Purdy's Youth Football Camps in San Francisco and his college town of Ames, Iowa, ensuring young athletes stayed fuelled and hydrated.

"We are thrilled to have Brock, Kyler, DeMarvion, and Kenneth on our RECOVER 180 roster as we head into the 2024-2025 season," said Lance Collins, CEO and Founder of RECOVER 180. "These athletes represent the relentless determination and resilience that define our brand. Their dedication to their sport and recovery makes them ideal partners for RECOVER 180."

Throughout this partnership, Purdy, Murray, Overshown, and Walker III will actively engage with their fans to highlight the essential role that hydration and recovery play in achieving peak performance. They'll share their personal experiences and insights, emphasizing that recovery isn't just an afterthought-it's a vital part of the training process. By educating consumers on the importance of what you put into your body and how you take care of it after exertion, they'll help reinforce the message that effective recovery is just as critical as the intensity and consistency of your training. This collaboration aims to inspire athletes of all levels to prioritize their well-being, ensuring they're not only training hard, but also recovering smart.

RECOVER 180 remains the go-to organic sports drink, whether in-season or off-season. Formulated with a balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, RECOVER 180 is designed to deliver balanced hydration and help athletes and active individuals rehydrate, replenish, and recover faster, optimizing their athletic performance. By teaming up with elite NFL stars, RECOVER 180 aims to inspire athletes at every level to recover better.

RECOVER 180 is available for purchase nationwide via QuikTrip, Whole Foods, and Amazon as well as regionally through SaveMart/Lucky's, Erewhon, QFC, King Soopers, Smiths, G&M Oil, HyVee, Giant Eagle, King Kullen, Schnucks, Kroger MidAtlantic, Royal Farms, ShopRite, Wegman's, Kroger Nashville, Hot Spot convenience stores, Williams Foods, and more.

RECOVER 180 is available in 16.9fl oz bottles ($2.49-2.79) or a 16.9fl oz 12-pack on Amazon ($29.99).

To learn more about RECOVER 180, visit

and follow @drinkrecover

on Instagram and TikTok. Interested retailers, please contact [email protected].

For marketing partnerships, sponsorships, or branding opportunities, please contact [email protected] .

About RECOVER 180

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins and real estate mogul and entrepreneur Mike Meldman, RECOVER 180 is the only organic sports drink formulated for balanced hydration. Its inception came from what Collins saw as a whitespace in the category, which at the time, offered no organic, better-for-you hydration options, inspiring him to launch RECOVER 180 which has been coined the "evolution of the bevolution." With no added sugar, chemicals, preservatives, or artificial colors, RECOVER 180's organic ingredients introduce a better way to hydrate, featuring organic coconut water combined with a balanced blend of electrolytes and vitamins to provide the hydration you need to RECOVER STRONG.

Since its launch, RECOVER 180 has steadily expanded its

retail and distribution presence with national launches

at Discovery Land properties, as well as Whole Foods Market, QuikTrip, and coast-to-coast availability at numerous retail chains.

The company's partnerships also extend to premier independent distributors nationwide and can also be found online at Amazon and .





| Instagram and Tik Tok: @drinkrecover

Media Contact: Whitney Spielfogel, 516-316-4201, [email protected]

SOURCE RECOVER 180TM