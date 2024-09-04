Prestigious Cannabis Industry Event MJ Unpacked Names Proven Media As Its Public Relations Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With Proven Media's more than 10 years in cannabis PR, the strategic partnership will amplify success for the unique, highly curated cannabis event.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, the nation's only cannabis trade event with exclusive attendance for licensed operators, researchers, and investors, today announced that Proven has been named its public relations agency of record.

Named a Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firm in the country by the Observer, and called Star Makers by NV Magazine, Proven Media brings more than a decade of experience in cannabis public relations strategy to the MJ Unpacked team. Both experts in their fields, Proven Media and MJ Unpacked are poised to achieve new levels of success through the strategic partnership.

"With Proven Media's long-standing reputation for excellence in strategic communications, we are confident that this will be a valuable partnership," said George Jage, co-founder and CEO of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. "We are excited to move the cannabis industry forward in a positive way with their help."

MJ Unpacked, a distinctive, highly curated cannabis industry event that puts executives and dealmakers at the forefront, returns this November with a three-day event in St. Louis, Missouri. After its first show in Missouri, MJ Unpacked is slated to return to Atlantic City, New Jersey, in April, 2025, following a successful 2024 show in the Garden State.

"I have admired the dedication and passion that the MJ Unpacked team puts into each event since they first launched. Proven Media is delighted to work with George, Kim, and the entire Jage Media team to amplify their story," said Kim Prince, CEO and founder of Proven Media.

To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked .

About MJ Unpacked:

Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. The CPG-centric is exclusive to licensed THC cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above, scientists working directly in research, and investors actively investing in the space.

To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked .

Media Contact:

Macey Wolfer

Proven Media

360-362-0073

[email protected]

SOURCE MJ Unpacked