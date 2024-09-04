Wakarusa Coach / Mobile Specialty Vehicles Announces Strategic Dealer Relationship With Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAKARUSA, Ind., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakarusa Coach, the leading of long-standing brand, Mobile Specialty Vehicles, is proud to announce a new dealer relationship with Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, the nation's largest and most respected commercial vehicle dealerships. Through this partnership, Model 1 will expand its offerings to include Wakarusa Coach's complete line of Mobile Specialty at its 23 locations across the United States.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies. Customers will now have easier access to Wakarusa Coach's high-quality, custom-built vehicles, which cater to a wide range of industries, including healthcare, law enforcement, public safety, and more. By leveraging Model 1's extensive dealership network, Wakarusa Coach can bring its innovative vehicle solutions closer to customers nationwide, enhancing both availability and convenience.

In addition to the expanded product offerings, this partnership also strengthens the support and services available to all Mobile Specialty Vehicle customers. Model 1's experienced service teams, coupled with Wakarusa Coach's industry-leading expertise, will provide unparalleled after-sales service, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of care and attention throughout the life of their commercial vehicles.

"We are thrilled to partner with Model 1 Commercial Vehicles," said Chris Nichols, Vice President – Business Development of Wakarusa Coach. "Their reputation for excellence in the commercial vehicle industry aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier specialty vehicles. Together, we will provide our customers with greater access, enhanced support, and an overall superior experience."

T.J. Matijevich, Vice President & General Manager of Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, added, "The addition of Wakarusa Coach's Mobile Specialty Vehicles to our lineup is a significant win for our customers. We are excited to offer these highly specialized vehicles and to further enhance our service capabilities. This partnership reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and providing the best commercial vehicles and services in the industry."

The new dealer relationship is effective immediately, with Wakarusa Coach's Mobile Specialty Vehicles now available at all 23 Model 1 locations.

About Wakarusa Coach Wakarusa Coach is the premier manufacturer of custom Mobile Specialty Vehicles, a quality brand spanning back to 1980. With decades of experience, Wakarusa Coach designs and manufactures high-quality, purpose-built vehicles tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries, including healthcare, law enforcement, and public safety. For more information on Mobile Specialty Vehicles visit, mobilespecialtyvehicles .

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles is the nation's largest bus and transportation services dealer – with a drive for continual improvement and innovation in both traditional-fuel and alternative-fuel vehicles. Established in 1980 in California as Creative Transportation Systems and later known as Creative Bus Sales, Model 1 is the blueprint for creative commercial vehicle and bus solutions. Today, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, operates 23 dealer locations throughout the U.S. For more information on Model 1, its

Contact:

Chris Nichols

[email protected]

(817) 240-4538

