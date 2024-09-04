Advantage Solutions Unveils Comprehensive Rebrand, Emphasizing Unified Market Approach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company goes to as one cohesive brand that will enhance efficiency and effectiveness

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) today unveiled a new brand identity inspired by its dynamic workforce and designed to reflect its transition to a unified retail solutions company positioned at the center of brands, retailers and shoppers.

Advantage, a provider of sales and omnichannel marketing solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, launched its new visual identity and messaging framework, as well as a teaser website, YourADV.com , with the full and expanded web experience slated to debut within weeks.

While keeping its trusted name, Advantage's new branding is designed to convey its industry leadership and the full suite of omnicommerce solutions it provides to brands and retailers to shape the way people shop, wherever they shop.

The rebranding effort was informed and shaped by Advantage's team of experts - a workforce of 70,000 teammates focused on driving demand and growth for brands and retailers who have built deep and enduring relationships across the industry.

“Our rebrand is more than a new look; it's a testament to our commitment to delivering collective solutions to brands and retailers in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions.“We are now able to go to market as a cohesive enterprise, leveraging the combined capabilities of more than 70,000 teammates to generate demand for more than 4,000 clients and more than 100,000 retail locations in North America.”

The rebranding marks a significant milestone in Advantage's multi-year transformation - defining the power of uniting the company's agencies under one cohesive brand. By simplifying its structure and streamlining operations over the last two years, Advantage Solutions has sharpened its focus on its core: providing interconnected solutions that drive success for brands and retailers to help keep commerce and life moving.

Advantage has simplified its business by re-segmenting its operations into three business units, collaborating to deliver the five core differentiated solutions it provides to retailers and CPG companies.

Aligning capabilities under a single enterprise makes it easier for clients to access the full spectrum of the company's expertise and allows for the delivery of customized solutions that help all stakeholders succeed - whether it is enhancing sales, tapping into deep supplier relationships for product innovation, leveraging omnichannel marketing expertise across physical and digital spaces or building out retail spaces.

The five solution areas include:



Insights and Sales Growth: Using advanced proprietary data and real-time intel to uncover new opportunities and propel business expansion.

Product, Aisle and Shelf Reinvention: Transforming whitespaces into thriving marketplaces to bring brands to life and optimize store layouts.

Brand and Retail Execution: Ensuring a seamless shopping experience, from warehouse to physical and digital shelves and into people's hands and homes.

Omnicommerce and Experiential Marketing: Creating buzz, bold moments and meaningful experiences in-store and online, including sampling, demonstrations and retail media, to help brands break through, win hearts and fill carts. Private Brand Solutions: Offering end-to-end services driving private brand strategy and development for retailers, while delivering quality and value for shoppers.



“While our work is most often directly seen by us or industry insiders, it's felt by nearly everyone. That's such an amazing - and essential - role to play,” said Advantage Chief Communications Officer Kelli Hammersmith, who led the rebranding effort.“We are always evolving to meet and anticipate the changing needs of shoppers and the industry. And for the first time in our 37-year history, our new brand and unified story reflect that.”

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit

Investor Contacts:

Ruben Mella

...

Media Contacts:

Peter Frost

...