Conagra Brands To Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings On October 2, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, (NYSE: CAG ) will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. A press release and supplemental materials, including pre-recorded remarks, will be issued that morning prior to a 30-minute live question-and-answer session with the community at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The pre-recorded remarks, transcript, press release, presentation slides, and live Q&A can be accessed at conagrabrands/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The live audio Q&A can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants using passcode: 7095043. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit

.

