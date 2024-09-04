Conagra Brands To Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings On October 2, 2024
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. A press release and supplemental materials, including pre-recorded remarks, will be issued that morning prior to a 30-minute live question-and-answer session with the investment community at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The pre-recorded remarks, transcript, press release, presentation slides, and live Audio Q&A can be accessed at conagrabrands/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The live audio Q&A can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants using passcode: 7095043. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit
.
For more information, please contact:
MEDIA:
[email protected]
INVESTORS:
[email protected]
SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.
MENAFN04092024003732001241ID1108635212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.