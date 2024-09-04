Global Oil & Gas Fids (Financial Investment Decisions) Report 2024: Key Details Of Upstream, Midstream, And Downstream Projects
In the upstream sector, only conventional oil and gas projects have received financial investment Decisions (FIDs) for development in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024). In terms of size of projects sanctioned (based on remaining reserves) in H1 2024, brownfield projects were at the forefront with important projects such as Troll Phase 3 Future in Norway, Tamar Southwest Phase 2 in Israel, and Sepia Development and Atapu Development in Brazil.
Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024 A brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs across key segments of the midstream sector Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024 Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs in refinery and petrochemical segments Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024
Keep abreast of major projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024 across the oil and gas value chain Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024 Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024 Assess your competitor's projects targeted to receive FIDs/received FIDs in 2024
01. Upstream FIDs in 2024
Upstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024 Major Upstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Troll Phase 3 Future Major Upstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Atapu Development and Sepia Development Major Upstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Tamar Southwest Phase 2
List of Upstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024
Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024 Major Upstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Geng North Major Upstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Kaskida
List of Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024
02. Midstream FIDs in 2024
Midstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024 Major Midstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Cedar Floating Major Midstream Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - Ridgeline Expansion Project
List of Midstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024
Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024 Major Midstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Port Arthur Expansion Major Midstream Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - EastMed
List of Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024
03. Downstream FIDs in 2024
Downstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024 Major Petchem Project, FID Sanctioned in H1 2024 - SABIC Fujian Petrochemical Zhangzhou Complex
List of Refinery and Petrochemical Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2024
Downstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2024 Major Refinery Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Ciudad Dorada Renewable Major Refinery Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Tuban II Major Petchem Project, Targeting FID in H2 2024 - Ascension Clean Energy Donaldsonville Ammonia Plant
List of Refineries Targeting FIDs in H2 2024
List of Petrochemical Plants Targeting FIDs in H2 2024
04. Appendix
