Egyptian Pres. Visit To Turkiye Establishes New Phase Of Joint Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday that the official visit of President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to Turkiye established a new phase of joint cooperation and strengthening the bilateral relations.

The presidency added in a statement that Al-Sisi's visit to Turkiye represented a new milestone in the path of strengthening bilateral relations and building on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Egypt last February.

The visit came in response to the Turkish President's invitation to enhance the bilateral relations and discuss the challenges that require consultation and coordination between the two sides.

The visit is expected to witness in-depth talks between the Egyptian and the Turkish Presidents, who would chair the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Egypt and Turkey.

The meeting was scheduled to address ways to improve bilateral relations in various fields, in addition to exchanging visions on regional and international issues of common concern, especially the ceasefire efforts in Gaza, ending the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine, and reducing escalation in the Middle East. (end)

MENAFN04092024000071011013ID1108635011