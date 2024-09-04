Protalix Biotherapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference
CARMIEL, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX)
American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based protein expression system, today announced that Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C.
Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference which is being held on September
9–11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City, NY.
Mr.
Bashan will present on Wednesday, September
11, at 12:30
p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in the Holmes
II Room, Fourth floor.
Management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference with registered investor attendees.
About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.
Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in May 2023.
Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase
I for the treatment of NETs–related diseases; and others.
Investor Contact
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
[email protected]
