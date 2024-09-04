Ahead Of Iphone 16 Series Launch In India, Apple And THIS INDIAN Bank Part Ways

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple has delivered a big blow to Indian users ahead of the launch of the 16 Series.

Those who were expecting to get an inexpensive iPhone for the holidays could be let down. Following a five-year partnership, Apple and HDFC have split ways, so customers using HDFC Bank cards will no longer be able to take advantage of cashback and discount incentives. The bank has said that the collaboration may recommence soon, so this break is only temporary. Cost-to-income ratios have been taken into account before making this selection.

Following the end of the partnership, users will no longer receive exclusive discounts on HDFC Bank cards.



Apple opened physical retail locations in India last year in Delhi and Mumbai, and it also has ambitions to create locations in other major cities. In the future, the business may launch special deals and promotions, maybe in cooperation with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express.

Following the release of the iPhone 16 Series, specifics on cashback incentives for the upcoming iPhone series will be disclosed. While HDFC Bank's name is now missing from Apple's official website, these three banks are featured there.

Meanwhile, Apple plans to exclusively use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and beyond, moving away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

The newspaper Nikkei in Japan is the source of this information. OLED displays are replacing LCD displays in televisions and smartphones because they can produce higher contrast and more vibrant colours, which is ideal for high-definition entertainment. Japan's Sharp Corp. and Japan Display will be left out of Apple's mobile industry as a result of this switch to OLED screens.