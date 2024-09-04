HEAD OF MALHOTRA GROUP PLC APPOINTED FIRST HONORARY CONSUL TO INDIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

His Excellency Mr Vikram K Doraiswami with newly appointed consul, Meenu Malhotra

Head of a North East PLC is given historic role as consul to India

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, TYNE AND WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

Mr Meenu Malhotra DL, the Chairman of Malhotra Group PLC, one of the North East's most successful companies, has been granted the title of Honorary Consul of India. In the 75-year history of independent India, it is the first time such an appointment has been made.

The formal announcement was made on Friday 30 August 2024 by His Excellency, Mr Vikram K Doriaswami, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, in front of civic dignitaries, leading entrepreneurs, sports personalities, senior leaders from NHS Hospital Foundations, universities and other notable representatives from across the local community and the Indian Diaspora.

The appointment to this position is intended to boost mutual trading opportunities with one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Mr Malhotra will strive towards developing strong links across a range of industries, covering everything from the pharmaceutical industries to green energy, and promoting cultural, political and tourism initiatives between both countries. Mr Malhotra has informally supported international students for more than two decades and now with his formal position, he will be in a stronger position to continue to assist and guide.

As part his new role, Mr Malhotra will also pave the way for businesses in the North East to work in India. The new dedicated offices for the Consulate of India are now established in the former Parrish's department store on Shields Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne. The building has been renamed 'India House' and was officially opened by His Excellency, the High Commissioner of India on 30 August 2024.

Mr Malhotra has over the last 45 years supported the Indian community and the Indian Diaspora both in North East England and his native India, where he has continued to pursue business interests.

Mr Malhotra wishes to express his sincere gratitude to the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Indian Government for bestowing this honour upon him. Sincere gratitude is also extended to His Excellency, Mr Vikram K Doriaswami, the High Commissioner of India to the UK for officially opening“India House” in Newcastle and announcing his appointment. It is both an honour and a privilege for Mr Malhotra to act as a bridge between these two great nations. For over a decade, he has worked very closely with the Consul General Offices, Birmingham and he thanks Dr Venkatachalam Murugan got his support and guidance. Moving forward, this relationship will strengthen, thus providing a greater benefit to the communities of North East of England.

Mr Malhotra endeavours to ensure that the people in England, and especially the North East, will know that India is open for business and that he will be part of the journey to support the Indian Government's stated policy and initiative to grow its economy to 7 trillion US dollars by 2030.

“It is a great honour to be able to represent both countries,” said Mr Malhotra.

Miss Bernice Saltzer

Sorted PR ltd

+44 7977860183

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.