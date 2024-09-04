Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Seeing Summer Surge In Boating Accident Claims

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding has seen a rise in lawsuit loan applications due to boating accidents, not surprising considering summer is prime watersports season. Recent boating accident lawsuits in New Jersey have already been settled in several shore towns and waterways offering significant awards to and their families. The cases demonstrate the severe consequences of negligent boating behavior and the legal avenues available to those affected by such incidents.

Atlantic City. A 79-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a boat while swimming in the bay. The boat's operator is under investigation, as witnesses claim he was operating the vessel in an unsafe and reckless manner just prior to the accident. The case has led people to insist upon more stringent guidelines when it comes to boating responsibilities and safety protocols.

In a separate harrowing incident in Barnegat Bay, a man was charged with vehicular homicide after a 2-boat collision caused the death of a 19-year-old boy along with serious injuries for multiple others on board. The case has highlighted the risks of impaired vision during nighttime boating.

Also at Barnegat Bay, two people sustained multiple injuries at the Floats & Boats event when they came in contact with a moving propeller. The annual event normally includes thousands of people, and this year saw many accidents among them.

These incidents are only a small sampling which showcase the ongoing challenges of ensuring safety on New Jersey's waterways, particularly during popular events and in heavily trafficked areas. Similar boat, jet ski, waverunner, and other watercraft accidents have occurred in Cape May, Asbury Park, Belmar, Wildwood, Margate, Toms River, Sandy Hook, Brigantine, Lavallette, Beach Haven, Long Branch, and Seaside Heights. In instances where boating accident lawsuits have been filed, applications for boating accident lawsuit loans are sometimes soon to follow.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the company's dedication to assisting their clients, "These cases demonstrate the high stakes involved in boating accidents. Hopefully, significant financial repercussions for negligent parties will serve to bring about safer boating practices across New Jersey's waterways in the future. Until then, Legal Bay is ready to help plaintiffs get the money they deserve."

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all types of cases including wrongful death, personal injury, premise liability, slips and falls, construction accidents, medical malpractice, truck accidents, bus collisions, police brutality, wrongful incarceration, sexual harassment, sexual abuse, workplace discrimination, unlawful termination, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to lawsuit loan funds because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, or loans on settlement don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit loan funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

