Maryland Public Television Continues National Expansion Of HBCU Week Programming Initiative In 2024 And 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CPB funding will support 24 new short films alongside other content and activities; other funding will support a new feature for presentation on PBS in 2025

Owings Mills, MD, United States, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Public Television (MPT) today announced the continued expansion of its national HBCU Week initiative, including a new slate of 24 short films for the project's signature YouTube channel, HBCU Week NOW .

MPT will also present new programs for national television broadcast over a two-year period, including a new feature film on the life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, an HBCU graduate, for national TV broadcast on PBS in Fall 2025.

The 24 short films will be produced and distributed to the project's HBCU Week NOW YouTube channel by a growing partnership of PBS member stations and other public media entities, including Black Public Media and public TV's leading digital channel, WORLD .

The first six shorts will begin premiering in mid-September to coincide with the 2024 Annual National HBCU Week Conference . These films will be produced by MPT and partner PBS stations Howard University Television , PBS North Carolina , Louisiana Public Broadcasting , WABE (Atlanta) , and South Carolina ETV .

“Historically Black colleges and universities are unique and cherished national resources,” said Travis E. Mitchell, MPT senior vice president and chief content officer, and a graduate of Morgan State University.“We are honored to bring stories of their compelling origins, remarkable innovations, and the iconic leaders they have produced to a broad American audience.”

Launched by MPT as a national project in 2023 , HBCU Week NOW's growth is supported by a new investment from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) for 2024 and 2025 along with funding from MPT's Center for Maryland History Films and Morgan State University.

“CPB's support for expanding HBCU Week NOW is an investment in the future of our students, empowering communities and ensuring that the rich history and legacy of these colleges and universities continue to inspire and uplift generations to come,” said Patricia Harrison, CPB president and CEO.

Led by MPT, the national project is an outgrowth of the statewide public TV network's regional HBCU Week celebration. Now in its fifth consecutive year , MPT's local celebration will provide nearly 30 hours of HBCU content to viewers in the mid-Atlantic this September.

Additionally, MPT is continuing its partnership with public TV's leading digital channel, WORLD , to present national broadcasts of programs on HBCU themes in September and October (program and broadcast information below). WORLD will also broadcast the first six short films across WORLD television stations nationwide in February 2025 as part of public media's celebration of Black History Month.

“We applaud MPT's unwavering dedication to highlighting our HBCUs each year with its substantive programming for HBCU Week. This unique media event wholly celebrates our Black colleges' and universities' historical importance and modern relevance,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, which is a sponsor of the initiative and a leading HBCU.

Congress defines an HBCU as“any historically Black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans.” Today, the 107 HBCUs continue to deliver on the promise of their founding, with more than 237,000 students from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds currently enrolled, alongside at least one million alumni from all walks of life. HBCUs are among America's most crucial institutions for providing access to higher education for generations of Americans from diverse backgrounds, including some of today's most notable individuals such as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. David Satcher, Samuel L. Jackson, and many others.

“We offer our heartfelt thanks to CPB for its continued support of this groundbreaking project,” added Mitchell.“Among public media's most important roles is to bring the rich tapestry that is the American story to households across the country.”

September and October National Television Broadcasts:

In September, WORLD will air two episodes of its Local, USA documentary series produced in 2023 as part of the initial HBCU Week expansion. HBCU Week: Beyond the Field will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 2, and HBCU Week: Tradition and Competition will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 9. Two episodes of MPT's original series Artworks featuring Howard University alumni – Artworks: Imani-Grace Special and Artworks: The Art of Strings – will air on WORLD in October (check local listings HERE ).

