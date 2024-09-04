Stealth-ISS Group Inc. Announces Key Participation In FIWARE Global Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY: A Journey through Innovation, Risk and Ethical Consideration for a Secure Tomorrow

Stealth-ISS Group Inc

Dasha Davies, President/CISO to present on "AI, Cyber, and Smart Cities" at the FIWARE Global Conference, bringing together global leaders and experts.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc., a leading global provider of cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance solutions, is proud to announce that its President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Dasha Davies, will be a speaker at the FIWARE Global Conference. This premier event, bringing together thought leaders and experts from around the world, is set to take place from September 17 to 19, 2024.

The FIWARE Global Conference is renowned for fostering innovation and collaboration across various industries through the use of open-source technologies. It aims to create a global community of innovators and leaders driving sustainable and intelligent digital transformation. This year, the FIWARE Global Conference will feature participation from several major companies renowned for their contributions to technology and innovation. Attendees and partners include industry giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Siemens, ATOS, Red Hat, and NEC. These companies, among others, will share insights, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and explore collaborative opportunities to enhance digital solutions worldwide.

Dasha Davies will present on "AI, Cyber, and Smart Cities: Building More Secure and Resilient Solutions." Her session is highly anticipated due to her extensive expertise in integrating artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and urban infrastructure. Her innovative approaches are particularly relevant in the rapidly urbanizing regions of the Middle East and Asia, known for their significant technological advancements.

Davies is also the acclaimed author of "Beyond Binary: AI and Cybersecurity ," a seminal work that explores the complex intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The book provides groundbreaking insights into the future of digital defense, addressing critical ethical considerations surrounding the application of AI in cybersecurity. "It is essential to develop AI systems that are transparent, fair, and accountable, ensuring they do not perpetuate existing inequalities while providing adequate security controls," remarked Davies in a recent interview.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. has established itself as a pivotal player in the cybersecurity and smart city landscape. The company offers comprehensive solutions tailored to address the data risks and regulatory requirements of modern urban environments, ensuring cities become both smarter and more secure. Their approach includes risk assessment, security architecture, design, implementation, and ongoing management, empowering cities to adopt technological advancements without compromising security and privacy.

The company's participation in the FIWARE Global Conference underlines its dedication to driving innovation and fostering collaboration in building future-ready urban landscapes. As cities worldwide strive to enhance their digital infrastructures, the insights and solutions provided by Stealth-ISS Group Inc. are invaluable.

Dasha Davies' presentation will complement other key topics at the conference, such as transitions and transformation, digital twins, strategic visions, and the value of collaboration and ecosystems, promising to impart actionable knowledge and foster meaningful discussions.

For more information about Stealth-ISS Group Inc., visit []( ). To learn more about the FIWARE Global Conference and view the full agenda, visit [ ).

---

About Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. is a global cybersecurity and smart city solutions provider, renowned for its expertise in creating secure, resilient, and intelligent urban environments. With a focus on innovation and robust security architectures, Stealth-ISS Group Inc. helps cities around the world protect their digital infrastructures from evolving cyber threats.

About Dasha Davies

Dasha Davies is the President and CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc., an expert in cybersecurity and smart city technologies. She is the author of the acclaimed book "Beyond Binary: AI and Cybersecurity" and a sought-after speaker, known for her insights into the nexus of artificial intelligence and digital security.

Sarah Addams

Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

+1 866-500-0751

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.