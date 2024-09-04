EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Personnel

TeamViewer extends CFO contract with Michael Wilkens, CCO Peter Turner to leave the Management Board at the end of his term

TeamViewer extends CFO contract with Michael Wilkens, CCO Peter Turner to leave the Management Board at the end of his term Goppingen, 4 September 2024: The Supervisory Board of TeamViewer SE extended the contract of Michael Wilkens as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board by three years. Michael Wilkens joined TeamViewer's Management Board in September 2022 with responsibility for the company's global Finance organization as well as corporate functions. The new contract is scheduled to expire in August 2027 and gives Michael the opportunity to continue his work of enabling TeamViewer's profitable growth on the back of an improved financial profile and of building strong relationships with shareholders and the capital markets community. Ralf W. Dieter, Chairman of TeamViewer's Supervisory Board said:“Michael has been doing an excellent job for TeamViewer over the last two years. He established himself as a key collaborator within the Management Board and an ideal partner at the side of Oliver Steil, TeamViewer's CEO. The early prolongation of Michael's contract ensures continuity at the company's top. Michael has proven to be the right person to steer TeamViewer's financial planning and delivery, thus building the base for sustainable growth. He has brought TeamViewer's reporting, financial communication and corporate processes to the next level and earned a lot of trust amongst all stakeholders. With his decisive leadership, strategic impulses and disciplined cost management he will continue to drive value for shareholders as well as customers, partners, and employees.”

Michael Wilkens, TeamViewer's CFO, said:“I am excited about the continued mandate as I consider TeamViewer one of the most exciting working environments. I look forward to further contributing my experience and strengths to the benefit of the company and its stakeholders. Moreover, I truly enjoy working with the Management Board, the entire leadership and with our amazing global team. TeamViewer's people make a real difference, our culture is truly enriching and unique. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its continued trust.” At the same time, TeamViewer's Chief Commercial Officer Peter Turner has decided, after alignment with the Supervisory Board, not to extend his contract as member of the company's Management Board beyond its expiry in July 2025. His current areas of responsibility will be distributed within the Management Board and Senior Leadership Team. Ralf W. Dieter said:“On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and Management Board I would like to thank Peter for his highly valuable contributions and achievements. Under his leadership, TeamViewer has been able to strengthen its position as a global enterprise software champion and to significantly increase brand awareness. Peter has built a strong marketing organization with focus on ecommerce excellence and has been a main driver of cross-departmental customer centricity.” About TeamViewer TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627m. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a member of the MDAX. Further information can be found at .

