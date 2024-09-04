Aize And SBM Offshore Forge 5-Year Partnership To Enhance Digitalisation Value Across Global Fleet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aize and SBM Offshore announce a 5-year partnership to enhance digitalisation across global fleet, focusing on operational efficiency and innovation.

- Jarle Skrebergene, Aize CEOOSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (OSLO 4.9.24): Aize and SBM Offshore are pleased to announce a strategic 5-year partnership aimed at integrating Aize software into vessels across SBM Offshore's global fleet. This collaboration will encompass both the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) phases, enhancing efficiency and operational excellence.The implementation plan will be guided by the digital readiness of vessels and lead with the integration of Aize into vessels in production, closely followed by vessels in the EPC phase, as dictated by construction timelines.This partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and operational improvement.Jarle Skrebergene, CEO of Aize, said: 'Our partnership with SBM Offshore marks a significant step forward for Aize and aligns with our strategy to become a leading global vendor of industrial digital twin technology. By continuing to integrate our visualisation and collaboration software into the ecosystem of major energy players, we are enhancing efficiencies from EPC to operations and setting a new standard for collaboration in the industry.'

