New Group Of Experts Takes Legal Oath At Ministry Of Justice

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A new group of oath experts was sworn in today at the of Justice, becoming certified experts before the judicial authorities in the country, in accordance with the regulations outlined in Law No. (16) of 2017 regarding the organization of expert work.

The new batch includes 15 experts from national cadres and experienced individuals in various specialties, including accounting expertise, alternative energies, valuation, social service, administrative expertise in public relations, marketing, event organization, and animal wealth expertise (camels and sheep).

Additionally, the batch included three experts from outside the experts' registry, authorized by the Minister to perform specific missions, which included the fields of diamonds and jewelry, procedures for exporting used oils, and monitoring the activity of processing and recycling used oils and their disposal.

These new specialties add to the experts' registry and meet the demand in this field before the courts.

On this occasion, Director of the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice Abdullah Abu Shabah Al Mari congratulated the new experts on their swearing-in ceremony.

He emphasized the importance of the experts' role as assistants to the judges and as one of the pillars for achieving timely justice, based on their legal responsibility to present evidence and proofs regarding the technical aspects related to various cases, and the role that expert reports play in expediting the issuance of judgments and the resolution of cases.

He noted that the Ministry of Justice, based on the directives of HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mahendi, is keen on strengthening the national cadre of experts and providing expertise that aligns with the comprehensive renaissance the country is witnessing in all fields.

He pointed out that, in this regard and following the Minister's directives to elevate the expert work in Qatar and to provide the appropriate conditions to establish an integrated Qatari expertise system. He added that, within this vision, efforts are being made to increase the number of experts and diversify their fields of expertise, especially in specialized, precise, and rare fields. In this context, experts have been registered in new areas, including an expert in animal wealth, an expert in social service (camels and sheep), and an expert in alternative energies. This is the first time an expert is registered in these fields, establishing the expansion of the base of experts in rare technical specialties and adding them to the experts' registry within the administration, with the aim of documenting and registering different expertise in all specialties, while setting rules to regulate how experts are registered in the registry and authorize experts to practice their expert work

MENAFN04092024000067011011ID1108634253