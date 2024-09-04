Global Body Mist Market Size To Worth USD 12.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.05%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Body Mist Size was Valued at USD 7.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Body Mist Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 12.6 Billion By 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: The Estée Lauder Companies, NEST New York, Ariana Perfumes, Bodycology, Aeropostale, Comp10, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, Estee Lauder, Marks & Spencer, Kenneth Cole, Avon Products, Shiseido Co., Ltd., and Other key vendors.

The Global Body Mist Market is to Grow from USD 7.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.6 Billion By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.05% during the projected period.









A body mist is a type of fragrance product meant to give the body a light scent and a soft, energizing feeling. Because there is less concentration of aromatic oils in them, they are not as strong as scents. It can be used on parts of the body that generate more heat, such as the joints in your arms and legs, the insides of your wrists, etc. The most common types of body mists are alcohol- or water-based concoctions of water, essential oils, and other ingredients like moisturizers or skin conditioners. They typically come in spray bottles, which makes applying them to the body easy and consistent. The industry's need for body mists is mostly driven by consumers' growing preference for options with softer scents. Unlike traditional perfumes and colognes, body mists offer a subtle yet long-lasting scent that is perfect for everyday use. However, the quick rate of scent evaporation and the use of synthetic components restrict market growth.

By Fragrance Type (Floral, Fruity, Fresh, Woody, Sweet, Warm, and Others), By Gender (Male, Female, and Unisex), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The floral segment witnessed the biggest market growth.

Based on fragrance type, the body mist market is classified into floral, fruity, fresh, woody, sweet, warm, and others. Among these, the floral segment witnessed the biggest market growth. The flower department has a wide variety of aromas, such as lavender, rose, sandalwood, jasmine, lilies, and vanilla. These types of flowery perfumes are made with aroma compounds extracted from flower petals, which have the calming effect of reducing anxiety. Natural floral smells are becoming more and more popular for a variety of reasons. First of all, they capture the essence of flowers in their purest form, offering a more authentic and lifelike smell experience. Second, natural perfumes made from flowers are usually a healthier choice because they don't have any synthetic components.

The women category accounted the highest market growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on gender, the body mist market is classified into male, female, and unisex. Among these, the women category accounted the highest market growth throughout the forecast period. Body mists are a favourite among women due of their delicate, all-day aroma that leaves them feeling renewed. They also have moisturizing qualities that help to hydrate and nourish the skin. Their lightweight, compact design makes them easy to use and portable when traveling. The scents of women's body mists range from fresh and fruity to seductive and alluring. They are available in both alcohol-based and alcohol-free varieties, and they can be used to replenish bodily fluids throughout the day. For example, the Blue Nectar body mist is an energizing, long-lasting spray for both men and women. Its natural cardamom and Himalayan rose extracts leave your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.

North America is having the highest share of the global body mist market over the forecast period.

Body mist is quite popular right now because consumers' tastes for accessible luxury and everyday enjoyment are expanding. The rise in popularity of wellness and personal care trends, along with the increasing focus on scent as a means of self-expression, has led to a surge in demand. Scent and packaging innovations help the market and make things look more appealing. The expansion of retail establishments, particularly internet ones, has also contributed to its rise. Body mists are growing more and more popular for everyday usage since they dry rapidly and are lightweight, which encourages regional market expansion. In addition, the growing number of working women in countries like the US and Canada is driving up demand for the products.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Modern body mists offer a light, versatile aroma experience, making them appealing to customers seeking everyday pleasure as well as convenience. In addition, the return of retro beauty trends combined with innovative formulas and packaging that appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers is creating buzz. The development of retail channels has led to increased accessibility, which has further enhanced their commercial desirability.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key Vendors in the Global Body Mist Market The Estée Lauder Companies, NEST New York, Ariana Perfumes, Bodycology, Aeropostale, Comp10, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, Estee Lauder, Marks & Spencer, Kenneth Cole, Avon Products, Shiseido Co., Ltd., and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Maesa launched exquisite, a line of perfumes with a premium vibe, to redefine exquisite scents and broaden its offerings.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global body mist market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Body mist Market, By Fragrance Type



Floral

Fruity

Fresh

Woody

Sweet

Warm Others

Global Body mist Market, By Gender



Male

Female Unisex

Global Body mist Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

