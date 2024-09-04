(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the vibrant center of New York City, a group of Brazilian strategically rented a digital billboard in Times Square.



Their goal was clear: to challenge the Brazilian government's recent actions from afar. The billboard featured an image of a man resembling Alexandre de Moraes, a Justice of Brazil's Supreme Court , with the caption "VPN-SE."



This demonstration was a response to Justice Moraes' decision to temporarily shut down the social X, formerly known as Twitter, in Brazil.



He also set a fine of R$50,000 ($8,000) for using VPNs to access the platform. The protesters aimed to promote the use of VPNs to defy what they saw as an attack on digital freedoms.







The digital billboard, extensive at 16.76 meters by 9.45 meters, displayed this provocative message in 15-second intervals, repeating it hourly over the course of a day. Each display cost roughly $250.



Previously, in July, Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad was similarly depicted on Times Square billboards.



His portrayal related to his role in contentious tax reforms, earning him the nickname "Taxad."



The sequence leading to these protests began when Justice Moraes ordered the suspension of X on a Friday (30th August).



By early Saturday (31st August), the platform was inaccessible to many Brazilian users. This action followed the failure of X's owner, Elon Musk, to comply with a court order.

Times Square Billboard Challenges Brazilian Social Media Rulings

Musk was to appoint a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours, a directive he did not fulfill.



This Times Square incident transcends protest, highlighting global digital rights and government limits.



Brazilian protesters leveraged this prominent platform to spotlight issues of free speech and digital state control.

