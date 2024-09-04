Paris Paralympics Day 6: India Sets New Record With 20 Medals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India achieved its best ever medal haul in the Paralympics, surpassing the previous best achieved in Tokyo three years ago. India's medal count rose to 20 in Paris, including 3 golds, 7 silver and 10 bronze, breaking the previous best of 19 medals set in the Japanese capital in 2021.



On Tuesday, Day 6 of the Games in Paris, the Indian para secured five medals in track and field, including two silvers and three bronze medals, bringing the total to 20 and helping the Nation to climb to the 17th spot in the standings.



High jumpers Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu earned a silver and a bronze respectively in the T56 category with best efforts on 1.88m and 1.85m. Sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's 400m (T20) event. The 20-year-old Paralympic debutant completed the race in 55.82 seconds.



In Tokyo 2021, India clinched five golds, eight silvers and six bronzes. This year, India's three golds so far have come from Avani Lekhara, Nitesh Kumar,

Sumit Anil. Shooter Avani was the first Indian to secure the yellow metal in Paris having won the final in the women's 10m air rifle. Sumit won the gold in

men's javelin throw F64 class, while Nitesh bagged the nations third gold in the badminton SL3 class.



